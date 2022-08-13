Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
What to Know About Fingernail Infection in Children
If you notice that your child has pain or swelling around their fingernails, they might have a fingernail infection. Fingernail infection in children is a common hand infection that can usually be treated at home. Learn more about the symptoms and causes, as well as how to treat your child’s fingernail infection.
KIDS・
WebMD
What to Know About an Enema for Your Child at Home
Enemas can help your child’s chronic constipation when nothing else works. You can do an enema for child at home, but it’s best to get instructions from your doctor before you start. What Is an Enema?. An enema is a procedure where you insert a liquid or laxative...
KIDS・
WebMD
What Is Thumb Hypoplasia and Aplasia?
Thumb hypoplasia and aplasia are two versions of a congenital defect. Congenital problems like these occur when your baby is still in the womb. They’re also known as birth defects. In the case of thumb hypoplasia, your baby is born with a thumb that’s smaller and weaker than normal....
WebMD
Critical, Stable, or Fair: Defining Patient Conditions
We’ve all seen a news report about someone who got rushed to the emergency room in “critical” condition. Or read a more hopeful story about someone who’s doing "fair" at the hospital. But what do those words really mean?. In the media, hospital terms that describe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WebMD
What Is the Gate Control Theory of Pain?
Most people think about pain as a simple cause-and-effect process. For example, if you touch a hot stove, you probably assume that the nerves in the skin feel how hot the stove is and signals are sent to the brain to trigger a feeling of pain. Research shows, though, that...
WebMD
'My Sister Cured Her Cancer by…' -- How to Handle Well-Meaning Advice
The thing with cancer is that it rocks everyone’s world. When I first heard “It’s cancer” after waking from my surgery, everything shattered: my peace of mind, my plans for a future, the trust I had in myself to keep myself alive. As a mom of three young kids, my heart broke for them, thinking that they might grow up without a mom. I worried about my husband and parents, too.
How Your Personality Can Change As You Age
While it isn't easy for researchers to grasp the concept of personality due to its intangible nature, there have been attempts to understand certain aspects.
WebMD
What Is Urethral Prolapse in Girls?
Urethral prolapse, also known as urethrocele, is a very rare condition most often found in prepubescent girls. The likelihood of this condition happening is about 1 out of every 5,000 girls. Urethral prolapse is when the urethra protrudes from the urinary opening and is not life-threatening. It has been reported in several countries around the world, but its rarity often leads to misdiagnosis and thus a delay in treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WebMD
What Is Velopharyngeal Dysfunction (VPD)?
Many children speak with a nasal tone. You may have also come across children who either can't speak clearly or speak in a way that's hard to understand. If your child has similar problems, it could be a sign of velopharyngeal dysfunction (VPD) — a condition in which parts of the mouth and throat don't work properly during speech.
WebMD
Affirmations to Help You Manage Your Migraines
Knowing and understanding which type of migraine you have is an excellent way of accepting what is happening with your body. It also really helps reduce a lot of anxiety around the condition. Your condition is chronic if you experience 15 or more monthly migraines. Your condition is episodic if...
WebMD
Diagnosing Kids with Long COVID Can Be Tricky: Experts
Aug. 15, 2022 – When Spencer Siedlecki got COVID-19 in March 2021, he was sick for weeks with extreme fatigue, fevers, a sore throat, bad headaches, nausea, and eventually, pneumonia. That was scary enough for the then-13-year-old and his parents, who live in Ohio. More than a year later,...
WebMD
Pregnancy Complication Ups Dementia Risk, Research Suggests
High blood pressure disorders of pregnancy affect nearly 1 in 7 women in the United States. They are one of the leading causes of illness and death in mothers and babies. These disorders include gestational hypertension and preeclampsia. These pregnancy complications have been strongly linked to heart disease in later life, but, until now, few studies have connected these disorders with thinking and memory.
WebMD
Highly Processed Foods Are Bad for Older Brains, Study Says
Aug. 15, 2022 – A diet rich in chips, cookies, hot dogs, and other highly processed foods is harmful for the aging brain, according to a new study presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. Researchers looked at the eating habits and performance on tests of thinking skills over...
Comments / 0