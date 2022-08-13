Read full article on original website
Leaders celebrate finish of first phase of Mississippi River dredging project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A throng of state and local leaders met Tuesday night (Aug. 16) to celebrate the completion of the first of two phases of a $250 million project to deepen the Mississippi River, allowing larger vessels to navigate to the state’s major ports. The event, hosted...
Louisiana homeowners insured by Florida-based UPC might have to find new coverage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More Louisiana homeowners are at risk of losing their insurance and the state’s Insurance Commissioner is urging policyholders to take action. Florida-based United Property and Casualty Insurance (UPC) is in the latest company to find itself in trouble and will stop writing new policies in Louisiana on Jan. 1.
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time...
