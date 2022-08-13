Read full article on original website
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
Canucks Announce Dr. Bill Regan Named Head Team Physician
…Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein also announced as new Team Physicians. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Dr. Bill Regan has been named Head Team Physician, while Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein have also joined the organization as Team Physicians.
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
What 37-Year-Old Jeff Carter Brings to an Aging Penguins Lineup
Is there anything left in the tank for the Pittsburgh Penguin's 37-year-old center?
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game
The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce
Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
Report: Oilers have held talks with center Sam Gagner
Earlier this month, Oilers GM Ken Holland mentioned that he’d like to add more depth to his roster although, for the time being, he doesn’t have the cap space to do so once he re-signs RFA Ryan McLeod. But that hasn’t stopped him from having discussions with free agents and Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reports that one of the players they’ve spoken with is veteran winger Sam Gagner.
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
Tristan Jarry Will Determine Penguins Success in 2022-23
The Pittsburgh Penguins head into the 2022-23 season with high hopes and an aging core group of players. Health will undoubtedly play a factor in whether or not the team will clinch their 17th straight postseason appearance. A more pivotal factor will be the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry. There...
New York Rangers prospects get set to play in WJC Quarter-Finals
The New York Rangers had 7 prospects playing at the Wold Junior Championship but are now down to six after round robin play. Adam Sykora, whom the Rangers just selected in the second-round of the 2022 NHL Draft will be heading home with Team Slovakia after finishing last in Group A.
New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires
The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
Canucks give goaltender Michael DiPietro permission to seek trade
The Vancouver Canucks recently gave young netminder Michael DiPietro and his agent Darren Ferris permission to seek a trade, and Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV reports that one source believes that there is interest and a deal that “could make sense” for the Canucks. DiPietro, 23, was a...
New York Rangers not for sale, and today’s WJC Schedule
Reports of James Dolan possibly selling the New York Rangers and New York Knicks started to spread quickly after an appearance by Jonathan Boyar of Boyar Value Group on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime this week. While discussing Madison Square Garden Sports stock, he noted that upon the completion of...
