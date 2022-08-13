ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded

If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Canucks Announce Dr. Bill Regan Named Head Team Physician

…Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein also announced as new Team Physicians. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Dr. Bill Regan has been named Head Team Physician, while Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein have also joined the organization as Team Physicians.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp

Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Odjick
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
Yardbarker

James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game

The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Bc#
NHL

Summer Spotlight: Brendan Gaunce

Stats: 30 GP, 5-2-7 Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Brendan Gaunce spent a lot of time on Interstate 71 this past year after splitting his season with the Blue Jackets between Columbus and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the top farm team in the organization.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Oilers have held talks with center Sam Gagner

Earlier this month, Oilers GM Ken Holland mentioned that he’d like to add more depth to his roster although, for the time being, he doesn’t have the cap space to do so once he re-signs RFA Ryan McLeod. But that hasn’t stopped him from having discussions with free agents and Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reports that one of the players they’ve spoken with is veteran winger Sam Gagner.
NHL
markerzone.com

EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN

The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
NHL
Yardbarker

Tristan Jarry Will Determine Penguins Success in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins head into the 2022-23 season with high hopes and an aging core group of players. Health will undoubtedly play a factor in whether or not the team will clinch their 17th straight postseason appearance. A more pivotal factor will be the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers scouting department overhaul continues with two new hires

The overhaul of the the New York Rangers scouting department under President and General Manager Chris Drury continues. On Monday, the team announced the hiring of Garth Joy as Associate Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting. In addition to that move, the Rangers have added Andy Schneider to be the new Director of North American Scouting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy