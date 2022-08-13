Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
noblesvillemillers.com
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Perry Meridian 1 – 0
Your Noblesville Millers opened up their season with a tough match against Perry Meridian at home. The first half was largely controlled by the Millers, who created multiple chances that were inches away from finding the back of the net. These chances led to the first and only goal of the night. Senior Jackson Montgomery intercepted the ball in the midfield and took it towards the Perry Meridian back line. He then layed the ball off so that Senior AJ Tippner could finish it for his first Varsity goal as a Miller.
noblesvillemillers.com
Boys Junior Varsity Gold Soccer beats Guerin Catholic 5 – 0
A great night for the season opener of your JV Gold Miller Soccer team!. The first half started out well with some solid chemistry between midfielders Timmy Clark, Keaton Kulp and Jack Murphy. Solid defensive efforts from back line players Sam Kattman and Jackson Morris. Alex Eberhart was able to make a strong save keeping Guerin from scoring while a Jack to Timmy connection lead to a first half goal.
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
IndyCar’s Colton Herta from the track to the stage
INDIANAPOLIS – With no IndyCar race this weekend, drivers can kick back and charge up for the final three races of the season. Different drivers have different techniques. Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta likes a loud environment. FOX59 photojournalist Brett Bensley gives racing fans a backstage pass to one of Herta’s passions away from the track.
usalaxmagazine.com
UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out
University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton
Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above. Find more information about the shop here.
WRBI Radio
Obituary for Michelle Renee Roberts Howard
Michelle Renee Roberts Howard passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born on July 16, 1971, in Greensburg as the daughter of Nelson and Darlene Roberts. She was a lifetime resident of Decatur County. She graduated from South Decatur High...
indyschild.com
Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022
As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
cbs4indy.com
Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TO FACE IOWA IN SERIES OPENER
(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown’s Little League team was waking up in Pennsylvania Monday morning as it continues to prepare for the World Series. A message was recorded for the team Sunday by attendees to a rally of sorts at the Hagerstown baseball diamond. Meanwhile, the team got a message from Desmond Bane. "Hagerstown, I've been watching you from afar. Great to see people from our area doing well and having success. Proud of you guys. I'm rooting you on. Go win the whole thing," Bane said. Hagerstown will be referred to as Great Lakes and will begin play against a team from Iowa at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
