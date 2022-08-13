ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore. Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Nevada State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Missouri State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
FOX Sports

Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks

EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart#Cathedral#American Football#College Football#Freedom High In#Oakley#The Cincinnati Bengals#The University Of Oregon#University Of Nevada
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks projected depth chart for Week 2 of fall camp

EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks are eight practices, including one scrimmage, into fall camp. The Oregonian/OregonLive will project the team’s depth chart each week leading up to season opener against Georgia. Injuries and other absences will be noted and updated. Here is the projected Oregon depth chart as...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
opb.org

University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
EUGENE, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
OAKRIDGE, OR
travelswithelle.com

18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR

Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy