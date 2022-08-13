Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alani Noa, highest-rated uncommitted California offensive lineman, chooses USC Trojans over Oregon
When the Oregon Ducks beat out the USC Trojans for class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. this spring, many around the Pac-12 Conference believed it could be a sign of things to come. Instead, it has been USC that has won the head-to-head recruiting battles against Oregon in the ...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
Tri-City Herald
Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment
View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore. Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class,...
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
3 Pac-12 teams (Utah, Oregon and USC) crack the AP preseason poll, which matters more than you think
The Pac-12 placed just three teams in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll on Monday, tying the Big 12 for the smallest contingent among the Power Five leagues and continuing a downward trend for the conference that isn’t as meaningless as it seems. Utah landed in the No. 7...
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks
EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman to receive 1-year contract extension through 2027-28 season
EUGENE — Oregon is extending the contract of men’s basketball coach Dana Altman for an additional year through the 2027-28 season. The one-year extension of Altman is for $4 million in 2027-28, the same salary he is due to earn the year prior, and is pending approval of the school’s board of trustees during their meeting on Tuesday.
Oregon Ducks projected depth chart for Week 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks are eight practices, including one scrimmage, into fall camp. The Oregonian/OregonLive will project the team’s depth chart each week leading up to season opener against Georgia. Injuries and other absences will be noted and updated. Here is the projected Oregon depth chart as...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
opb.org
University of Oregon Board appoints interim president
The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
NBCMontana
Professor sues university after Twitter account blocks him, says it violated his 1A rights
EUGENE, ORE. (TND) — A college professor is suing the University of Oregon (UO) for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights after the university’s Division of Equity and Inclusion Twitter account blocked him. Portland State University Professor Bruce Giley alleges Tova Stabin, communications manager for UO’s Division of...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Comments / 0