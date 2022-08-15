Cost of living – live: Boris Johnson treating No 10 final weeks ‘like one big party’

The Labour Party has accused Boris Johnson of treating his final weeks in No 10 as “one big party” after he was spotted on holiday again as the cost of living crisis worsens.

The prime minister was spotted in Greece in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens only a few hours away from where his father Stanley has a villa.

A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday.”

The Labour official added: “It’s all just one big party for Boris Johnson while the country struggles with the Tory cost of living crisis.”

Mr Johnson has been accused of leading a “zombie government” and failing to provide reassurance to families anxious about soaring energy bills expected to hit almost £3,600 this October.