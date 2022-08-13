More of the best talent out of Louisiana in the 2023 football recruiting class has chosen to stay home lately. Khai Prean from St. James committed Tuesday to LSU. The 6-foot, 190 pounder possesses skills to play on either side of the ball. Prean runs a 10.94 in 100 meters and 21.7 in the 200 meters.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO