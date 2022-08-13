Read full article on original website
Recruiting: St. James standout Khai Prean commits to LSU
More of the best talent out of Louisiana in the 2023 football recruiting class has chosen to stay home lately. Khai Prean from St. James committed Tuesday to LSU. The 6-foot, 190 pounder possesses skills to play on either side of the ball. Prean runs a 10.94 in 100 meters and 21.7 in the 200 meters.
2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Position Report No. 1: Secondary
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team heads into the 2022 season with a talented secondary ready to combat a pass-happy Southland Conference. The SLC has been the top FCS conference nationally in passing yards per game each of the past four seasons, including a...
Lawrence Allan named Southeastern Head Golf Coach
HAMMOND, La. – Former Lion standout Lawrence Allan has been named the new head golf coach at Southeastern Louisiana University, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced on Monday. Allan’s hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. Allan replaces Jake Narro, who led...
SBC Football 365 Preview: Ragin’ Cajuns look to defend title
NEW ORLEANS — Reigning Sun Belt champion Louisiana—which has advanced to all four Sun Belt Football Championship Games—will commence its 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, when it plays host to in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The teams last met...
