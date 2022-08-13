Read full article on original website
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” — and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble. As students return...
Brandon Weatherz: Showers to linger in the region all week
An unsettled weather pattern will keep rain chances in parts of the Northland each day through Friday. At the surface, we have a stationary front near Minnesota’s western border and high pressure over eastern Lake Superior. These two features will keep drier air over eastern parts of the Northland including much of northwest Wisconsin while western areas in north central Minnesota keep shower and thunderstorm chances through the day. The potential for an isolated severe storm stays west of a line from International Falls to Grand Rapids. Heavy rain and locally high totals are possible in far northern Minnesota.
Weatherz School: Dust devils and whirlwinds
When one thinks of a “dust devil,” you might picture a hot desert rather than northern Minnesota. But, this weather phenomenon can happen here at home. You may have seen an incredible video that circulated earlier this summer when a fast pitch tournament in Eveleth briefly paused for a dust devil. Then, just as quickly as it arrived, it came to an end. How did a quiet day on the diamond take such a dramatic turn?
Unique financial challenges for older adults
August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day! The day is dedicated to raising awareness about issues ageing adults face. Barry Bigelow shares the unique financial challenges older adults face when planning for the future. First, it’s good to know who we are celebrating! Minnesotans 62 and older are considered senior...
Nurses vote to authorize strike
Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses voted Monday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the vote was “overwhelming.” A supermajority was required in order to authorize the strike. “Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local...
Justin Liles: On and off showers through the week
The pattern this week looks consistent with a northwest to southeast flow. The will create several chances of rain this week. It is going to be one of the on and off again types of weekends. Once again, heavy dense fog is likely tonight following our early evening light rain. This fog will likely be just as thick Tuesday morning as it was this morning.
Brandon Weatherz: Foggy start to a wet week
Morning fog has improved for inland communities, but dense fog lingers near Lake Superior. Visibility continues to slowly improve this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies lingering, then areas of fog are expected to return tonight. The week ahead will feature several opportunities for rain. Today we look to the Arrowhead...
