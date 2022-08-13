Comedian Teddy Ray's autopsy has been completed. Radar can exclusively reveal that the beloved star's postmortem examination was done on Monday, just days after his apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com spoke with the Riverside County Coroner's Office who told us that Ray's body is ready to be picked up — however, the results could take several weeks to substantiate his cause of death. Ray's body was tragically found floating in a swimming pool Friday, authorities said. The pool was at a residence in Rancho Mirage, California, a few hours from where the fun-loving Wild 'N Out alum resided in Gardena. According to...

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO