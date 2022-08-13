Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Behind the scenes of the Adirondack Plein Air Festival
It looks like this year, 2022, I can finally put aside all the paperwork and endless planning, and just take part in the 14th Adirondack Plein Air Festival as an artist. Like the event, I have evolved and matured, both as a painter and as the event organizer. I came...
Petite Plate to Replace Umami in Stowe
After nearly two years, pandemic-born Umami restaurant closed in Stowe with a final service on August 15. Its owners, chef Aaron Martin and his wife, Jennifer, will fill the 151 Main Street location behind the village's iconic Stowe Community Church with a takeout lunch eatery, Petite Plate, which they expect to open in September.
Kismet Reopens in Montpelier
Chef-owner Crystal Maderia is reopening Kismet for seated dining in its original location at 207 Barre Street in Montpelier. After three soft-opening events — a cocktail party on August 11, a prix fixe dinner on August 17 and a brunch on August 21 — Maderia will start serving meals of Kismet classics, such as beef with mushroom cream, onion petals and gremolata. As of August 24, the restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday.
A birthday on Earth Day: The life and legacy of Shelburne Farms’ Marshall Webb
Marshall Webb, co-founder of today’s Shelburne Farms, died Thursday in a drowning that stemmed from a heart attack. His family and friends now look forward to preserving his legacy of environmental stewardship. Read the story on VTDigger here: A birthday on Earth Day: The life and legacy of Shelburne Farms’ Marshall Webb.
vermontbiz.com
Lilly Boardman joins Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
Lilly Boardman of Stowe has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman(link is external), where she will work as a realtor alongside her father, owner Brian Boardman. A graduate of the University of Vermont, where she majored in community development and green design-build, Boardman worked as a carpentry apprentice with two premiere builders, gaining experience from start to finish in the build and remodeling process. Brian Boardman and his team are ranked among the top 4% of Coldwell Banker teams worldwide.
New North End residents bring new flavors to the neighborhood
Restaurants such as Pingala Café and Butter Bar and Kitchen offer an abundance of plant-based options in what’s historically been a more conservative area of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: New North End residents bring new flavors to the neighborhood.
WCAX
65th Annual Vermont Antique Classic Car Show in Waterbury
VTRANS says this bridge has been under consideration for repairs by both municipalities for years. Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Friday Night Sports. Updated: Aug. 13,...
The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living
Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away. Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living. The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.
WCAX
Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elle Purrier St. Pierre is ending her running season early to “hit the reset button” at home in Vermont. That’s what the Olympian posted on Facebook. St. Pierre ran in the Olympics in 2021, placing 10th in the 1500 meter. Her post says...
vermontbiz.com
Expanded Farm Night comes to Earthkeep
Vermont Business Magazine Earthkeep Farmcommon’s weekly “Farm Night” — a farmer’s market featuring goods produced sustainably and onsite by the Earthkeep Farmers’ Collective — on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4-7 p.m., Charlotte-based Earthkeep will offer an expanded Farm Night(link is external) in collaboration with the Charlotte Land Trust(link is external). Earthkeep on Route 7 is the former Nordic Farm.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Still desperate for baby formula, some Vermont parents turn to Facebook for supplies
Hundreds of caregivers have been crowdsourcing infant formula through informal networks on social media. Read the story on VTDigger here: Still desperate for baby formula, some Vermont parents turn to Facebook for supplies.
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
outdoorsfirst.com
Vermont’s Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues
One rescuer has documented 46 stray rabbits across the state this year, almost half of them in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues.
WCAX
UVM men’s basketball closes out weekend trip in Montreal with win against UQAM
There are lots of sights to see at Shelburne Farms, but Sunday for those of you exploring, there were some things that Vermont is well known for, and one of them is cheese!. Funk on the Water gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers. Updated: 4...
mynbc5.com
Florida State head coach works out with girls in Vermont
PUTNEY, Vt. — It's not every day you have the opportunity to work out with a national champion, but some young softball players in New England had an opportunity to learn from one of the best this weekend in Putney, Vermont. 2018 national champion and six-time ACC coach of...
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York state leaders say the Empire...
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
mynbc5.com
Woodstock giving grants to homeowners to turn housing into apartments
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Woodstock is using a creative method to add more home rentals, in the hopes that it will help strengthen the local workforce. Downtown Woodstock is a popular tourist destination because of the shops lining the street. But many of the shops struggle to find employees. Town...
