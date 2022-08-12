Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lady Wildcats top Allen in home opener under new coach
PLANO—When former Coppell assistant Haley Tippett was hired to take over as head coach for the Plano volleyball team, she only had two weeks to settle in before tryouts got underway. With part of that time in between spent running camps, it's been a whirlwind for Tippett as she...
'The soul of a community': McKinney silo project helps city provide anchor to history as development progresses
For Australian artist Guido van Helten, capturing McKinney isn’t about any one individual story: it’s about reflecting a community as a whole. Faces have continued to emerge on the walls of the towering silos in the heart of McKinney as van Helten has worked to transfer an impression of the city onto the historic canvas.
First major championship at PGA Frisco announces volunteer opportunities, ticket availability
Tuesday marked another milestone as Frisco prepares to become home to the game of golf. The PGA of America this week opened ticket sales for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first Major Championship to be played at PGA Frisco. The association also announced volunteer opportunities for the championship.
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
Dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings coming to Coppell Arts Center
Coppell Arts Center is pleased to bring dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings to Coppell on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 pm. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $30 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org.
Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program
The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting.
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
Mesquite Police Department arrests 19-year-old in connection with murder
The Mesquite Police Department arrested Michelle Myahana Johnson on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting. The Mesquite police department responded to a shooting call at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the location, the department said.
