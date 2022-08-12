Coppell Arts Center is pleased to bring dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings to Coppell on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 pm. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $30 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org.

