ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Lady Wildcats top Allen in home opener under new coach

PLANO—When former Coppell assistant Haley Tippett was hired to take over as head coach for the Plano volleyball team, she only had two weeks to settle in before tryouts got underway. With part of that time in between spent running camps, it's been a whirlwind for Tippett as she...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Marshall, TX
Education
City
Dallas, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Mckinney, TX
State
Alabama State
Mckinney, TX
Education
City
Marshall, TX
Local
Texas Education
starlocalmedia.com

Dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings coming to Coppell Arts Center

Coppell Arts Center is pleased to bring dynamic bluegrass quartet Damn Tall Buildings to Coppell on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 pm. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $30 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiley College#Junior Colleges#Collin Community College#Dallas Community College
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite Police Department arrests 19-year-old in connection with murder

The Mesquite Police Department arrested Michelle Myahana Johnson on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting. The Mesquite police department responded to a shooting call at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. A witness reported hearing gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the location, the department said.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy