ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZh3a_0hGbFru900
Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a multi colored look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a long, mutli colored maxi dress that she styled to perfection. The Christopher John Rogers look featured fringes throughout which she paired with clear, open toe pumps and circular earrings to add to the already colorful look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids that were pulled back into a pony tail and served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the photo set, “TECHNICOLOR”

“SEXY!!!!

” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “

What do you think about Tracee’s colorful slay?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Shoot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills With Jada Pinkett-Smith

I think most would agree that seeing Sheree Zampino on RHOBH as a friend to her real-life bestie Garcelle Beauvais has been quite refreshing. Sheree gives a nice sense of calm, balances the energy, and I would say has started to shape into the voice of reason within the group. Although we’re only seeing Sheree in a limited capacity this […] The post Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Shoot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills With Jada Pinkett-Smith appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Young Black Women Roar in Idris Elba and Will Packer’s ‘Beast’: ‘We’re Leading a Movie and It’s Not Anything Degrading’

Idris Elba is undeniably the star of Will Packer’s latest movie, “Beast,” but the family story at the heart of Universal’s release was a big draw for the producer who previously shepherded “Girls Trip.” In the movie, debuting in theaters Aug. 19, Elba plays Nate Samuels, a recently widowed doctor who returns to South Africa with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) and must fight to survive from a man-hunting lion. Packer sought to offer a balance for the late summer movie calendar. “I loved the idea that it just happens to be a Black family in...
MOVIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
312
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy