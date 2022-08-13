LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a multi colored look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a long, mutli colored maxi dress that she styled to perfection. The Christopher John Rogers look featured fringes throughout which she paired with clear, open toe pumps and circular earrings to add to the already colorful look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids that were pulled back into a pony tail and served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the photo set, “TECHNICOLOR”

“SEXY!!!!

” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “

What do you think about Tracee’s colorful slay?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com