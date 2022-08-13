Read full article on original website
College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium
NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
Shreveport Classic Press Conference Set for Thursday
GRAMBLING, La. | With less than a month away from the return of the Shreveport Classic, a press conference has been announced for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport, La. as Grambling State head football coach Hue Jackson and Northwestern State's Brad Laird will be in attendance.
Position Breakdown: Part 4 – Offensive Line
The Grambling State University football program is doing a nine-part series, as we look to breakdown each position. Today, we take a look at our offensive line. Last week we focused on quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, but guys in the trenches will tell you they don't get any credit. Those guys are the offensive linemen and allow the quarterback to have time in the pocket and open up holes in the running game.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
JUDGE MARVIN F. “MICKEY” GAHAGAN
Retired Judge Marvin F. “Mickey” Gahagan passed away peacefully at his home Aug. 10, 2022. He was 89 and a lifetime resident of Natchitoches. Whether you knew him as Mickey, Judge Marvin or as Pere by family members, Mickey touched the lives of many in both his personal and professional life. He was the epitome of a Southern Gentleman and was a gentle man, quiet in nature, courteous, fair in the courtroom and always there for family. He was admired by his peers and loved by friends and family. He always cherished the times when he raised a glass to toast with three generations of family, especially in his den by the warmth of the fire.
Tech alum joins Grambling State as Director of Safety and Risk Management
Grambling State University has added 29 years of experience in public health, environmental and occupational health sciences, safety training, team building, hazard analysis, compliance, and risk reduction with the hiring of Dr. John F. McMahon as the new Director of Safety and Risk Management. McMahon’s hiring was effective August 1.
guns confiscated on GSU campus
After two students were arrested over a handgun in a Grambling State dorm room Wednesday, two more men were booked Friday in possession of firearms in separate incidents. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, two GSU police officers were performing a walk-through at Douglass Hall when they encountered four men on the second floor. Clifford T. Williams, II, 28, and another man were asked to leave the campus.
Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish. The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head...
Gun found on GSU campus
Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law. According to a news release issued on Monday, the...
Historic mural uncovered during renovations on Antique Alley
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group says a historic mural has been discovered in Antique Alley. They showed off the mural in a Facebook post made on Monday, which you can see below. The mural appears to be a large advertisement for Delaware Punch. It...
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
Louisiana woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South. Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
Monroe residents near sewer project frustrated by delays
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members say they are frustrated in Monroe’s south side, and some residents say it’s due to the lack of progress on an emergency sewer repair. Residents on Mouton Ave. say someone fired shots near a bus stop this morning and they believe it’s...
COVID-19 takes big jump in new Union County cases
Active cases of COVID-19 rose by 43 in Union County on Sunday, and there were new active cases in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Bossier Cops Looking For 2 Women Stealing From Dollar General
For the past couple of years there has been a considerable number of people who have voiced their unhappiness with some big time retailers for using "Self Checkout" in lieu of staffing that checkout line with a bonified employee. This case will certainly fuel that fire as another reason why...
