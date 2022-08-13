Read full article on original website
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
TripAdvisor Blog
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
Thrillist
Where To Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1
The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
Richmond County Fair 2022: What to expect in food
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hot dog enthusiasts, chicken wing lovers and pie mongers: gird your loins! Organizers of the Richmond County Fair anticipate a food and drink-centric 42nd annual affair, notably in the competitive eating department. The 2022 chapter of the borough’s largest outdoor event — and Historic Richmond...
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences
Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more.
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
QSR Web
White Castle opens Coney Island location
White Castle has expanded in New York City with a restaurant on Coney Island, according to a press release. The brand has called New York City home since 1930, but this is the first White Castle on Coney Island. The restaurant has 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.
Eater
NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale
The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
NBC New York
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
