Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns sign offensive tackle Wyatt Miller

BEREA − The Browns added to their offensive line room on Wednesday when they signed tackle Wyatt Miller. Miller had been waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 26-year-old Miller has spent time on the practice squads of the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, 49ers and Panthers, although he has not appeared...
