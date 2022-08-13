ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
New Orleans Wedding

I have a wedding to attend next year in New Orleans. Il Mercato? I have done the french quarter before and not really interested in re-living my college days. Any advice on what to do and where to eat outside of the FQ? Most likely would be fishing or golfing one morning if possible so any recs for that would be great too.
Orleans Parish DA, Jason Williams, joins law firm

DA Jason Williams is joining the law firm Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin. Also employed there is Billy Gibbens, who successfully defended Williams at his tax fraud trial. How is this possible? Is being DA not a full time job?. Reply. Replies (17) New Orleans Saints Fan. Baton Rouge Correctional...
RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
