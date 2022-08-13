Read full article on original website
“The Doctors Told My Husband I May Not Make It Through the Night”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgetown, SC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Myrtle Beach Seahawks football preview
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The reigning Region 6-4A champions will have a different look this fall on the field. Gone are big time playmakers in quarterback Ryan Burger (App State) and wide receiver Adam Randall (Clemson.) This year’s team will be young and inexperienced at some spots, especially on defense where just 2 starters return. […]
Conway proclaims Tuesday as Melissa Jefferson Day after Coastal Carolina University sprinter wins world championship
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday is Melissa Jefferson Day in Conway as the city honors a Coastal Carolina University world champion runner. The Conway City Council voted Monday to approve naming the day after the sprinter, according to a social media post from CCU, which shows Bellamy posing with the proclamation, CCU President Michael Benson […]
The Post and Courier
Former Kingstree football coach feels no resentment after not getting job following merge
MANNING — Former Kingstree football coach Randall State feels no resentment toward Brian Smith , Kingstree High or Williamsburg County School District despite not being interviewed for the position following the merger. State told The News that while at first, he was a little shocked that he wasn’t interviewed,...
sclawyersweekly.com
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
live5news.com
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Myrtle Beach
Named the seaside golf capital of the world, the Myrtle Beach area has plenty of engaging golf opportunities for vacationing families and locals. Myrtle Beach contains over 100 traditional golf courses, but if putt-putt is more your speed, don’t worry! The Myrtle Beach area has you and your family covered, too.
wpde.com
Carolina Country Music Fest sells out MSVIP tickets following 2nd headliner announcement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced on Friday that they have officially sold out of the mainstage VIP tickets for their 2023 four day festival. This announcement came just one day after CCMF announced their second headliner, Miranda Lambert. Lambert will be the first solo-female...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
CCU board of trustees approves three new degree programs
The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The programs are a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. The BBE and BMSE programs will be housed in the Gupta College of Science, which will implement them in cooperation with the Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences. The board also unanimously approved a contract extension for CCU President Michael T. Benson.
abccolumbia.com
Husband of SC woman impaled by Beach Umbrella speaks out
ABC NEWS-A Myrtle Beach woman was fatally struck last week when wind sent an umbrella flying on the beach in Garden City. Now her husband is speaking out. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has more.
visitlakecitysc.com
Moore Farms Botanical Garden Beer Fest
Travel to breweries across the Southeast without ever leaving Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s scenic grounds during the 9th annual MFBG Beer Fest. More than 20 local and regional craft breweries will be represented, offering a variety of beers and ciders that are sure to please even the most discerning brew aficionado. Green Frog Social House, Tacos? Yeah food truck, and Mr. Poppers Kettle Korn will be serving up delicious eats paired with live music by Inland Band!
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
cbs17
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
live5news.com
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
cityofflorence.com
Planned Water Outage Scheduled for Businesses and Residents between the 3000 – 4000 Blocks of East Palmetto Street and Neighboring Areas on Saturday, August 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – In order to complete a necessary water main repair at 3114 East Palmetto Street, water service will be disrupted temporarily on Saturday, August 20, 2022, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience to our customers. Upon...
New Dunkin’ Go drive-thru to open in Myrtle Beach by end of year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company. Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only. The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but […]
