Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Mackensie Alexander signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed CB Mackensie Alexander. (Miami Dolphins) Alexander has started 25 of a possible 84 games and amassed 201 tackles, 32 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, and three interceptions throughout his six years in the NFL. The former Clemson Tiger spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before joining the Bears in 2020 and returning to Minnesota in 2021. Alexander adds depth to the Dolphins' CB room that desperately needed it after losing Trill Williams (ACL) for the season.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Travis d'Arnaud blasts home run on Monday
D'Arnaud smacked a 100.2 mph, 409 ft. home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap the Braves lead and put them ahead 13-1. He returned to the lineup on Monday after missing seven games due to a right leg injury and didn't waste any time in collecting his first home run in 24 games. He's having an solid season overall hitting .257/.310/.449 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI over 73 games.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Robert Tonyan coming off PUP list, will start with individual drills
Packers head coach announced tight end Robert Tonyan will come off the PUP list and will start with individual drills as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. (Tom Silverstein on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Tonyan will also participate in walk-throughs as returns from an ACL tear suffered in...
fantasypros.com
4 Late-Round Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are late-round draft picks our analysts are targeting in their 2022 fantasy football drafts. You can find all of the players they are targeting and avoiding through the links below, which are included in our full 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Players to Target & Avoid. Matthew Freedman: (Target...
fantasypros.com
Dawson Deaton suffers torn ACL in practice Monday
An MRI has confirmed Browns center Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL during Monday’s practice, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) The Browns' center position has taken a massive hit during training camp so far. Deaton’s injury comes just days after fellow center Nick Harris suffered a knee injury in Friday’s preseason opener that will likely end his season. For now, it looks like the team will turn to Ethan Pocic as their starter with Hijalte Froholdt first up on the second unit.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
8 Players to Never Draft Again (2022 Fantasy Football)
Every veteran fantasy manager has been burned by at least one player at some point — perhaps more than once. Or maybe you’re convinced that a particular player has gone over a cliff and is no longer worth rostering. Some fantasy managers have sworn never to draft a particular player again.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. not practicing due to soft tissue injury
The announcement came in conjunction with the news that Cam Akers is also dealing with a soft tissue injury. Henderson played 12 games last season in Akers' absence, rushing 149 times for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams line up in the depth chart behind them. Of the two, Williams is the preferred back in fantasy, though nothing should be decided based on this announcement.
fantasypros.com
Nate Becker claimed off waivers by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. (Field Yates on Twitter) Becker spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Bills' practice squad before being released prior to the start of the 2021 season. The former undrafted free agent out of Miami University of Ohio was only elevated to the active roster for one game over his two years with the Bills. Becker recently joined the Panthers and was waived just three days after signing with the team. The young tight end is yet to record an NFL stat, but will look to compete for a spot on the Packers roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Demarcus Robinson released by Raiders
Robinson has been competing for a roster spot for Las Vegas all off-season, but he wasn't able to beat out Keelan Cole or Mack Hollins. The veteran finds himself back out on the open market, and there doesn't seem to be any obvious suitors at the current moment. He may find himself on a roster that needs depth receivers later in the year, but nothing appears imminent for Robinson.
fantasypros.com
Jeremiah Hall waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived FB/TE Jeremiah Hall ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. (New York Giants) All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players Tuesday, and Hall along with two other Giants have fallen victim. Hall being waived comes as a surprise as he was the team's only fullback and had been getting plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie could likely wind up on the Giants' practice squad if he isn't signed by another franchise before the regular season kicks off.
fantasypros.com
10 Deep Sleepers for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season
Deep sleepers are the hardest gems to find in fantasy football. But if you strike gold, it can make an enormous difference in your fantasy fortunes. So let’s get straight to it. Here are 10 deep sleepers to keep an eye on late in your drafts and perhaps even on the waiver wire. Some of these guys are unknowns, while some are established players who have fallen under the radar.
fantasypros.com
16 Breakout Wide Receiver Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Each season, new players become household names with their play on the gridiron. And with that, they become household names within the fantasy football community as well. Identifying potential diamonds in the rough, and ultimately hitting on those longshot picks, is one of the best feelings a fantasy manager can experience. Here are 19 wide receivers our experts believe could elevate their game in 2022 and become forces to be reckoned with in fantasy:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Ross Cockrell released by Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have released CB Ross Cockrell. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Cockrell has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers and was mainly used as a special teams player. Cockrell appeared in all 17 games for Tampa Bay last year and recorded 43 tackles, seven passes defended, and one forced fumble. The ninth-year pro will likely find himself on a roster near the start of the season because of his experience and special teams value.
fantasypros.com
Darqueze Dennard released by 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released CB Darqueze Dennard. (San Francisco 49ers) Dennard being released comes as a surprise move as the 49ers had the ninth-year pro listed as the starting nickel corner on their initial depth chart last week. San Francisco rookie Samuel Womack III, who led all NFL defenders with two interceptions during Week 1 of the preseason, now likely shifts into the starting role. Dennard has totaled 313 tackles, 27 passes defended, and four interceptions throughout his career. With injuries being an omnipresent risk for NFL teams, the 2014 first-round pick will likely find a new home sooner rather than later.
fantasypros.com
Drew Lock practicing as starter on Tuesday
According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, QB Drew Lock was acting as the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB in practice on Tuesday. (Gregg Bell on Twitter) Lock has been behind QB Geno Smith throughout the majority of camp so far, coming off the bench in Seattle's preseason Week 1 game. However, both QBs had nearly equal yards per attempt and completion percentages. If Lock starts the season as the starter, it has the potential to be better for WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as Lock is more prone to push the ball down the field. Regardless, Lock's fantasy output will be limited in a run-first offense.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers dealing with soft tissue injury
According to head coach Sean McVay, Cam Akers is being held out of practice while he deals with a "soft tissue" injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The Rams are being cautious with the third-year back after he missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. McVay stated Akers would not practice until he could participate fully in a team setting. While this is not a devastating development, it certainly is discouraging for fantasy managers currently drafting him at No. 28, expecting a bounce-back season. The Rams' offense remains enticing, and Akers is still a Tier 2 running back in fantasy; it's just prudent to keep an eye on his progress.
Comments / 0