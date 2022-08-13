Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
downthedrive.com
Bearcats Football Preview: Coombs Tasked With Elevating Specials Teams
Last year’s historic Cincinnati Bearcats team had very few flaws, but a glaring one was the kicking unit. After losing senior kicker Cole Smith to graduation this year, the kicking team is looking to turn over a new leaf for this season. Kerry Coombs will be tasked with revamping the special teams for the 2022 season, where he’ll have some familiar faces and new contributors looking to make a name for themselves.
dcnewsnow.com
How Derek Forrest met Darrick Forrest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sports Director Derek Forrest here and I have a quick story to tell. I first learned of safety Darrick Forrest when he committed to the University of Cincinnati back in 2017. I immediately reached out to the Bearcats new recruit, not just because there...
Cincinnati Football: Ben Bryant and Evan Prater talk quarterback competition
The Bearcats quarterback battle continues to be a subject of discussion as the season opener against Arkansas is quickly approaching. Even though Ben Bryant and Evan Prater are competing for the same spot, the quarterbacks seem to have a great relationship and are willing to learn from each other. Cincinnati...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
sportspromedia.com
Western and Southern Open sold by USTA to Beemok Capital
Beemok and Navarro acquired WTA Charleston Open in 2018. Financial services firm Beemok Capital has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). South Carolina-headquartered Beemok, the family office of billionaire businessman and Sherman Financial Group chief executive Benjamin Navarro, is...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant to temporarily close while undergoing transformation
CINCINNATI — One of downtown Cincinnati's newest restaurants is temporarily closing its doors so it can transform and reopen as a new concept. Rosie's Cocktails & Pies will close for indoor dining on Aug. 24 while the team works to transform the space, reopening in September as Rosie's Italian.
WLWT 5
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
Fox 19
New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday
1 dead, multiple seriously injured in downtown crash, police say. Cincinnati Animal Care at the Off Market in Blue Ash Saturday. Dogs available for adoption or fostering were available on Saturday at The OFF Market in Blue Ash from the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. Homemaker's Bar owner makes delicious...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
thexunewswire.com
Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!
This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
Comments / 0