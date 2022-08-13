Read full article on original website
WATCH: Thursday could be the turning point in quarterback battle
West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive
If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WVNT-TV
Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
woay.com
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
WDTV
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
WDTV
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
WDTV
Loveberry Bake Shop opens in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a brand-new bakery in Weston, and its doors are officially open to the community. Loveberry Bake Shop is situated on 2nd Street, and the owners are excited to start serving sweet treats of all kinds. This mother/daughter-owned business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Wheeling University lockdown lifted, Officers determined it a false alarm
UPDATE: Wheeling University lockdown lifted. Wheeling PD has advised that they have investigated and concluded that the possible gun situation incident was found to be two juveniles with masks, chasing another juvenile with a soda can. There was no gun as initially reported. WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling 911 dispatch has alerted the Wheeling University Department […]
Neighbors fear Van Voorhis development will increase flooding issues
MORGANTOWN -- Borderline. That’s how Morgantown Utility Board Stormwater Senior Engineer Ken Hacker summed up his confidence in existing infrastructure to handle stormwater runoff from. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
WDTV
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-79 southbound, medical examiner called
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 8:45 p.m., the interstate remains shut down as crews continue to clean up the accident scene. Officials said it is unclear when the interstate will reopen. A major semi-truck fire has shut down both lanes southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The fire...
WTRF
What is the future of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
As work continues on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, hope remains strong that it may reopen to some level of vehicular traffic. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott shared his views on that possibility. The work going on now is a state project. It has a price tag of 17.9 million dollars. It...
Metro News
Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County I-79 Accident Leaves One Dead
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle...
Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street. Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
