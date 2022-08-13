Read full article on original website
NPR
Author Celia Pérez on challenging assumptions about what it means to grow up Latino
What does it mean to grow up Latino in small-town New Mexico? Author Celia Perez says she writes to challenge assumptions about that. In her work, she creates multi-dimensional communities. CELIA PEREZ: In media, I think we're typically represented as, you know, that were big and boisterous. And there is...
NPR
Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for mistreatment over 1973 Oscar protest
MARLON BRANDO: (As Don Corleone) I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse. SUMMERS: Brando sent someone else to the Oscars, and that caused a huge stir. And now the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to make it up to the woman who was his stand-in. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
NPR
'GOT' prequel 'House of the Dragon' starts on Sunday
Confession time - I never got into "Game Of Thrones." I tried. I did. But honestly, life is too short. Now, I know many of you had a different experience with the HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels. "Game Of Thrones" was a rating juggernaut, and it racked up 59 - five, nine - Emmy Awards. Now a prequel is coming out - "House Of The Dragon." It starts Sunday night on HBO again. And Glen Weldon, a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to get us all ready. Maybe, maybe even me. Hey, Glen.
NPR
A probe into election interference in Georgia focuses on Rudy Giuliani
The FBI search of Donald Trump's home is just one of several criminal proceedings involving the former president. The court-authorized search recovered boxes of documents marked classified or top secret. The warrant included possible violations of laws, including the Espionage Act. A different investigation examines one of Trump's many efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A Georgia grand jury is studying his pressure on state officials to, quote, "find extra votes" so he could win by exactly one vote. Now a lawyer for Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani says he is a target of that investigation.
NPR
India is celebrating 75 years of independence from Britain
More than seven decades ago, colonial India was partitioned into two new nations — Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. There was a massive migration between the two — and bloodshed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Seventy-five years ago today, India took its independence from the British Empire. The country's first...
NPR
Encore: The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) I got it. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Bingo) Oh, good. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Bluey) Mom, mom, mom, quick, quick. Oh, mom, you're making it harder. MELANIE ZANETTI: (As Mum) OK... BLAIR: There's a lot of make-believe, like the time the dad pretended to be...
NPR
William Ruto wins in Kenya's presidential election
In Kenya, the deputy president William Ruto has been declared the winner of the country's presidential election, very narrowly beating his opponent Raila Odinga - very narrowly, less than 2% of the vote. The announcement was delayed following chaotic scenes at the official count and allegations of vote rigging by the losing candidate's campaign. Well, NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Nairobi. He's been out seeing some of this chaos. Hey there.
NPR
The search of Mar-a-Lago leads to outrage against the FBI by Trump supporters
Threats against the FBI from supporters of former President Donald Trump have jumped, even as court documents related to the search of his Florida home are made public. Federal authorities are warning of further threats to law enforcement. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This warning is no surprise after a week of...
NPR
The importance of sweat: We need it to keep cool
NPR begins a celebration of sweat — what it's made of, where it comes from and what it smells like. Spoiler alert: most of the time it doesn't have any smell at all. Today, NPR begins a celebration of sweat - everything you wanted to know about sweat but were too hot to ask. Our science desk explores sweat science as a public service. NPR's Joe Palca kicks things off.
NPR
Ukrainians express worries over conscription following Russia's invasion
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: A quick trip to Kyiv's main train station shows the spectrum of opinions about mandatory military service to fight this Russian invasion. Ivan Kovichinski was out front, waiting to pick up a friend who's been serving in the East. I asked him if he supported conscription.
NPR
Gazans say they pay the price of fighting between Israel and militant groups
We now have a view from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that is fenced in by Israel. People there recently faced three days of fighting. Israel launched what it called a preemptive strike on Islamic Jihad fighters that Israel says were planning attacks. Militants then fired more than 1,000 rockets toward Israel, which was protected by air defenses and saw no deaths. But nearly 50 people were killed in Gaza before a cease-fire was reached. NPR's Fatma Tanis reports.
NPR
75 years after leaving British rule, India's democracy is on the line
Today marks 75 years since India emerged from British rule. That freedom began with bloodshed, the partition of Colonial India into two new nations and mass migration across their shared border. Now, India has become the world's largest democracy. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai. LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Seventy-five years...
NPR
The unspoken role of race in the Jan. 6 riot
The Jan. 6 committee has been uncovering what led up to the insurrection, but lurking beneath the hearings is a sometimes unspoken reason — race and the loss of white power. The January 6 committee hearings painted an elaborate and often damning portrait of former President Donald Trump's role in the insurrection. But race is also playing a central, if sometimes unspoken, role. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has more.
NPR
News brief: Georgia election probe, Alaska House seat, Kenyan election results
NPR
Postpartum care falls short for Black women. One mother is trying to fix that
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Jade Kearney, CEO and cofounder of She Matters, a digital platform aimed at addressing disparities in postpartum healthcare for Black mothers. When Jade Kearney had her first daughter in 2017, she felt totally prepared. She had a doula, and she was clear with her doctor about not wanting to die during pregnancy. Kearney is a Black woman, and she knows the statistics well. For example, Black women are more than three times more likely to die during pregnancy than white women.
Toronto Film Fest Ramps Up Documentary Lineup After COVID Cutbacks, Booking Films From Laura Poitras and Werner Herzog
The Toronto Intl. Film Festival’s Docs program gets underway Sept. 8 and will feature 22 nonfiction films — a hefty 57% increase from last year’s lineup, which was cut back to 14 due to COVID. Notable titles include Oscar winner Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” which is pictured above and making its Canadian premiere following a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival; “Blackfish” director Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s latest docu “The Grab” and veteran filmmaker’s Werner Herzog’s “Theatre of Thought.” Sacha Jenkins’s “Armstrong’s Black & Blues” will serve as TIFF Docs’ opening film. Thom Powers, lead TIFF documentary programmer, winnowed the...
NPR
Jeffrey Whitaker, 67: Adele's 'Hello'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
NPR
The Rev. Vickey Gibbs, 57: 'For Good' from 'Wicked'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
