Ryan Hudson
2d ago
I just saw him 2 weeks ago at the barbershop and was telling him about the post office was hiring and he was filling it out as we speak SMH... GOD bless soul 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
Man struck by car, killed overnight in North Riverfront
St. Louis police are working to identify a man who was struck by a car and killed overnight after wandering onto the roadway.
Police search suspected fatal hit-and-run driver's home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police served a search warrant Friday at the home of a suspected hit-and-run driver who police believe struck and killed a 17-year-old CBC High School student earlier this month, 5 On Your Side has learned. Police seized the 25-year-old man’s cellphone and some clothing...
tncontentexchange.com
Second St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after deadly 2020 triple shooting
ST. LOUIS — The second of two St. Louis men charged in connection with a 2020 triple shooting that killed a man and wounded two others was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Antonio J. Naylor, 23, who pleaded guilty in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Southbound I-57 reopened north of Salem following multi-vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction collision crash on Southbound I-57 that closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 124 eight miles north of the Salem exit for several hours. Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says the crash apparently occurred when a semi-driver was not able to...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
Video: thieves attempting break-ins at cannabis dispensary in St. Louis county
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant. The police reported that the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. The suspects drove a car into the building through a window. Police said there were no...
KSDK
Locals react after El Maguey closes Florissant location
Owners haven't given a reason for the closure. Many speculate it's related to shots that were fired outside the restaurant on Friday night.
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
Two shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway in south St. Louis after two men were shot dead Friday outside a home.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
