Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a call at the STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. No one was...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
Vulnerable man last seen in Spokane Valley on August 7
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Spokane Valley Deputies are looking to find 44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum and check on his welfare. McCollum was last seen on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. outside his adult...
4 Patriot Front members plead not guilty in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Four more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
Crash cleared from State Route 2 near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both lanes of State Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base are back open after a crash. A trailer holding an excavator overturned in a crash on Monday. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
God’s Favorite Skunk Reeks Justice By Spraying Church Burglar During Arrest
On August 4th Spokane County deputies responded to a burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. Surveillance footage captured a man walking around inside the church wearing a mask and holding a flashlight. During the video, he was looking at the church's audio equipment. The burglar was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in east central Spokane. “We’re completely displaced,” said resident Jessica Thorpe. “We’re on our own—we’re struggling.”. Thorpe and her two children live the side of the...
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
Barker Road construction pushing traffic into neighborhoods
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The construction of a new roundabout on Barker road is forcing drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations. Many drivers are now utilizing nearby neighborhoods as Barker remains closed; bringing an influx of traffic and constant noise to subdivisions. “The noise is unbelievable,” said...
Texas man facing federal charges for defrauding Spokane woman of $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash.— An Arlington, Texas man is facing charges in Spokane court for his alleged role in defrauding an elderly Spokane woman of $345,000. 57-year-old David Joseph Osinski is accused of making a fake bank account in Dallas that got money from the victim. According to the indictment, Osinski and others tricked the elderly victim, who was identified as a recent widower, through a romance scheme.
Freeman shooter sentencing: Psychologist says adults around shooter 'failed him'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter that killed one classmate and wounded three freshman girls resumed on Monday and included testimony from a psychologist who has evaluated the shooter for four years. In September 2017, then 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe opened fire on his Freeman...
FOX 28 Spokane
Airway Heights woman celebrates police officer who saved her life five years ago
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Savonna Foreman was experiencing a mental health and medical episode at her apartment on August 14, 2017. She says the officer who responded to the call, Airway Heights Police Officer Ericka Rose saved her life five years ago. “I’m getting goosebumps, she’s my hero,” Foreman...
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Comments / 0