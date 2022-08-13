Forget Hatfields-McCoys, Jimbo-Nick; Kentucky's Mark Stoops-John Calipari feud remains centerstage sports war of words

Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops talks changing the climate vs. the culture, throws shade at Shane Beamer
Mark Stoops has done the remarkable at Kentucky by changing the program from an also-ran to one that can be a dark horse in the SEC East fueled by multiple 10-win seasons. Stoops pointed out that the program has changed to the point that coaches around the league have noticed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sounds off on John Calipari: 'No longer the best option' for Kentucky
Paul Finebaum has been following the feud between Mark Stoops and John Calipari closely over the past few days. And, the SEC Network host has had plenty of people calling in to his afternoon talk show to discuss the drama in Lexington. So, does he think Calipari is delusional for...
Kentucky football: How Mark Stoops mopped the floor with John Calipari
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops won the feud over Kentucky basketball coach Jon Calipari. As things have somehow simmered down a bit, there is no doubt about who won the bluegrass blood feud between Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari. Sure, athletic director Mitch...
athleticbusiness.com
Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud
In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
Eleven Warriors
A Kentucky Feud, SEC Commissioner Wants NCAA Tournament Expansion, Michigan Makes A Dream Come True
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. When some Ohio State football players said they could beat the basketball Buckeyes in a five-on-five pickup game, it was all in good fun and wholesome. The same cannot be said for what has taken place between Kentucky's basketball and football teams over the past few days.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
gobigbluecountry.com
Watch: Must see angle of Daimion Collins’ dunk
Kentucky forward Daimion Collins was a highlight reel during Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour. Collins put on a dunking clinic in Kentucky’s four wins, but his most impressive slam might have been his final one of the trip. “He’s like Inspector Gadget with his go-go arms there,” Orlando...
WKYT 27
Franklin County knocking on the door of first state title in football
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County has been knocking on the door of its first state championship in football. Eddie James and his Flyers lost in the state semifinals last season and soared all the way to the state title game in 2020 before losing a heartbreaker to Boyle County. This fall, they are trying to put that success in the rearview mirror and focus on getting back to the title game.
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police 'terrorized' small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
wymt.com
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout. Those scattered chances of showers & thunderstorms will be with us for most of the week. None of the chances look to be total washouts. As a matter of fact, most of you will go through the next few days without any rain.
spectrumnews1.com
Something's fishy in Shelbyville: Farm using aquaponics to produce lettuce
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — One Shelbyville farm is producing hundreds of lettuce heads a day without using any soil. Their secret? Fish. River City Aquaponics produces 288 lettuce heads a day. They utilize aquaponics to produce leafy greens year round. Aquaponics is a combination of fish and plant production using...
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
