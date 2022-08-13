Forget Hatfields-McCoys, Jimbo-Nick; Kentucky's Mark Stoops-John Calipari feud remains centerstage sports war of words

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout. Those scattered chances of showers & thunderstorms will be with us for most of the week. None of the chances look to be total washouts. As a matter of fact, most of you will go through the next few days without any rain.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO