ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#Traffic Accident#Cbs#Alberta Lavetta Cons#Phoenix Police
AZFamily

Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLD-TV

Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car

Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
AZFamily

Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy