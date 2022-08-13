Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
AZFamily
Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Boy Dead, 5 Injured in Rollover Accident on Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 15, 2022) – Thursday night, a 13-year-old boy was killed and multiple were hurt in a rollover accident on Interstate 17. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., near Union Hills Drive on August 11th. According to police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost...
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
AZFamily
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
Attempted murder-suicide in Phoenix leaves man dead, woman critically hurt
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
AZFamily
Convicted felon accused of carjacking, shooting at West Valley shopping center
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have released the name of the suspect who reportedly carjacked and shot a man outside a West Valley shopping center. It happened on Aug. 8 at the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near the Loop 101. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
AZFamily
Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.
gilbertsunnews.com
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
Comments / 0