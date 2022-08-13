ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Brother of ex-NFL player Talib turns himself in after youth league football game killing

A brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib on Saturday shot to death a man at a Lancaster park during a youth league football game, police said. Yaqub Talib fired on the victim about 8:45 p.m. during a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew, Lancaster police said.

