One of Kate Middleton’s greatest joys has always been sports — she was an athlete growing up, so championing an active lifestyle is easy for her. Her latest venture is going to be a fun one because it combines her love of tennis with a charitable component. She will be teaming up with tennis superstar Roger Federer for an exciting day on the court to draw attention to her two patronages, Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

