Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
Kate Middleton Will Be Showcasing Her Athletic Side With This Major Tennis Star
One of Kate Middleton’s greatest joys has always been sports — she was an athlete growing up, so championing an active lifestyle is easy for her. Her latest venture is going to be a fun one because it combines her love of tennis with a charitable component. She will be teaming up with tennis superstar Roger Federer for an exciting day on the court to draw attention to her two patronages, Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).
‘Feud’: Chloë Sevigny To Star As C.Z. Guest, Joins Naomi Watts In ‘Capote’s Women’ Season 2 For FX
EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Sevigny has been tapped as a lead opposite Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B. Reps for FX and 29th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment. Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season. Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, Feud 2 chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short...
Lili Reinhart Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And I Truly Cannot Handle All Of This Cuteness
"Ugh, I love the way they smell. They just smell so good!"
