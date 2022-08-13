Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Watch Chris Pratt Sing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” In A Downtown Nashville Bar
Chris Pratt is a cool dude, huh? Going from Andy Dwyer on Parks and Rec (still my favorite character of his), to a badass dinosaur trainer in the Jurassic World series, to even more badass Navy Seal in his latest show “The Terminal List,” the guy doesn’t miss, but it still feels like he’d be easy to relate to over a beer at some dive bar. And speaking of dive bars, it seems like Chris himself is no stranger to their […] The post Watch Chris Pratt Sing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” In A Downtown Nashville Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
"A League Of Their Own" Is A Queer Reboot With A Purpose, And A Show To Add To Your Must-See List
Amazon Prime's reboot of the 1992 classic comes roaring back with a wobbly, but passionate start at a queer show full of potential.
Demi Lovato Says She Had To ‘Own My Truth’ With New Song Supposedly About Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Demi Lovato (she/they) spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for a conversation about her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK, and the phase of her career. During the chat, Demi, 29, addressed the song “29,” a track many suspected was about her ex-boyfriend, That ’70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama. “When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation, and I just realized I’m 29 now, and it put things into perspective,” Demi told Zane. “It put everything into perspective. And I’m very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all.
Dan Loeb’s Disney Power Play: After a Big Win in 2020, Investor Tries Once More With Mouse House
The last time Dan Loeb went to war with Disney over the company’s streaming strategy, he painted a picture of victory. In October 2020, Loeb called on Disney to go “all-in” on streaming, and to halt its dividend and “double” its content budget. More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Review: Disney+'s New Marvel Series Leans into Silliness, for Better and WorseActivist Investor Dan Loeb Calls On Disney to Cut Costs, Explore ESPN Spin OffDisney+ Revises Streaming Subscriber Target Weeks after disclosing his 2020 stake in a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Loeb told investors in his Third Point hedge fund...
'Love is Blind' couple Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones to divorce
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Love is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are headed for divorce. The television personalities announced their split Wednesday, nearly six months after the Season 2 finale. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,"...
