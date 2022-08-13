BREAKING | Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 12

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO