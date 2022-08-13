BREAKING | Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 12

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death. The post Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies from injuries after pedestrian-involved car crash
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez passed away on Friday night due to her injuries from a pedestrian-involved car crash, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies from injuries after pedestrian-involved car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Ventura County jail inmate dies
Ventura County Jail officials say a female inmate has died after she was injured in a fall. Deputies say Rose Mae Denley fell in the day room of the jail housing unit at the Todd Road Jail Facility Sunday morning. They immediately started to provide first aid, as did a jail nurse who was nearby.
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
L.A. Weekly
Clifford Cornet Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on State Route 1 [Ventura, CA]
Mary Centeno Killed in DUI Crash, Clifford Cornet Arrested. The incident happened on August 10th, at approximately 9:23 a.m. between Solimar and Emma Wood beaches. According to police, a 2003 GMC 3500, driven by 61-year-old Cornet, left the road, and struck 68-year-old Centeno from behind while she was walking southbound on State Route 1.
Carmen Ramirez Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
Carmen Ramirez, a former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed in a fatal crash. The Oxnard Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in downtown [..]
UCSB Police Lieutenant arrested for hit-and-run DUI crash in Solvang
A UC Santa Barbara Police Department lieutenant was confirmed to be the employee placed on administrative leave following a hit-and-run collision in Solvang where he was reported to be driving under the influence. The post UCSB Police Lieutenant arrested for hit-and-run DUI crash in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Driver In Wrong Way DUI Fatal Crash In Ventura Pleads Guilty
Updated--The Santa Barbara man facing manslaughter and other charges in connection with the wrong-way fatal DUI crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura last December has pleaded guilty. Now 30-year-old Jesus Calles Tuesday pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI-alcohol causing injury, and being an unlicensed driver. He...
ventura.org
Mourning the Loss of Honorable Chair Carmen Ramirez
Our County mourns the loss of our Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Carmen Ramirez. Chair Ramirez was a pedestrian involved in a vehicle accident in Oxnard and passed away Friday evening, August 12, 2022. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and her City and County community. An additional statement will be forthcoming.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Placed on Paid Leave by City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne was placed on paid administrative leave by the Santa Barbara City Council at a special meeting held the last week of July. Neither Calonne, who was hired in 2014, nor city Human Resources Director Wendy Levy would discuss details, stating it was a personnel matter. Mayor Randy Rowse and multiple councilmembers expressed the same non-talking points.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Santa Clarita Radio
Drunk Woman Arrested After 14 Freeway Crash
A drunk woman on DUI probation was arrested Friday after she was involved in a 14 Freeway crash. On early Friday morning, officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) received reports of a crash on the southbound 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Office. near.
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
smobserved.com
SMPD Arrests Woman for Animal Cruelty on Washington Avenue Near 5th Street in Santa Monica
6 units of the Santa Monica Police Department responded to neighbors calls Monday afternoon, about a dog who was squealing in pain. This included one unit from the Animal Control division, who ended up removing a small, older female Yorkie or other dog from an apartment in the neighborhood. Monday afternoon, police issued the following press release:
