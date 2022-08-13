Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Bureau of Reclamation has cut Arizona’s share of water from Lake Mead by 21%. It’s an unprecedented Tier 2 cut, the first ever. Arizona will now forfeit 592,000 acre feet of Colorado River water a year. That’s about six times the amount of water Tucson uses in a year.
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KOLD-TV
First day back to school in Anderson County
A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The gig economy is bringing creative solutions to modern-day programs. Homeowners can now rent out their backyards to bring their pets for some playtime.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students moving into University of Arizona campus housing ahead of fall semester
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 7,000 students will begin to move onto campus at the University of Arizona Tuesday, Aug. 16. University housing officials say they’ve been working overtime to make sure things run smoothly. “We’ve been working on this day ever since move-in last year,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
KOLD-TV
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
KOLD-TV
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road. Authorities said South Houghton Road will be closed between Secrist Middle School and Escalante Road. Traffic will be delayed, and...
KOLD-TV
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. U.S. House of Representatives race preview. Updated: 25 minutes ago. U.S. House of...
KOLD-TV
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
KOLD-TV
OSHA fines Chandler-area event facility operator for safety failures after employee’s death
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the operators of Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse, an East Valley event center that operates on the Gila River Indian Reservation, A federal investigation says that the death of a Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse employee could have been prevented.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in midtown area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue in Tucson late Monday, Aug. 15. Police said Tuesday morning that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
KOLD-TV
Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation. The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. Sources say Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in late June. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Hamilton had suspended Dougherty for the first three games of the season.
KOLD-TV
Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15. Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.
KOLD-TV
Tucson baby safe and sound after vehicle stolen from gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family is back together after an SUV with a baby inside it was stolen in Tucson early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive. A...
KOLD-TV
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
KOLD-TV
Queen Creek mom hopes to get robotic arm to help her live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Karole MacFarlane considers herself extremely lucky to have the tools she has, but as her genetic disease progresses, she is living with more and more limitations. She says her saving grace is a $56,000 robotic arm. “Basically what happens is you lose muscle strength...
KOLD-TV
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, GM Dixie Wooten
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced on Monday, Aug. 15, that they have fired head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten. The Sugar Skulls ended their season with a 49-30 loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the first round of the Indoor Football League playoffs. Tucson was 15-16 under Wooten.
Comments / 0