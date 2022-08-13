As the PGA TOUR heads into the second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, not everyone is on board with the format. "I have made my position clear on that in the past. I don't think it's the best system," Jon Rahm told reporters on Tuesday, according to Golfweek's Adam Woodard. "You don't get to the Super Bowl, and the team with the better record starts with a two-touchdown advantage. I think it's absolutely ludicrous, but it's the best choice we have right now."

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO