Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Brandon Gibson says Jon Jones' skill set at all-time high, heavyweight debut will be 'truly special'
Brandon Gibson is confident Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight will be very successful. After conquering the UFC’s light heavyweight division for a decade, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set out for a new challenge. Since August 2020, Jones has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut, and his longtime striking coach Gibson is raving about Jones’ transformation.
By The Numbers: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Will continue his efforts to right a listing ship in the choppy waters of the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division when he welcomes Luke Rockhold back to the Octagon in the UFC 278 co-main event on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Rockhold has not fought in almost 1,200 days.
UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend
Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
UFC 278 time: When does Usman vs Edwards start in UK and US this weekend?
Leon Edwards will attempt to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion this weekend, when the Birmingham fighter challenges Kamaru Usman in a welterweight rematch.Jamaican-born Edwards was outpointed by Usman in 2015, as the Nigerian-American surged towards the title at 170lbs. Usman, 35, eventually claimed the belt in 2019 and has since retained it five times in a row, extending his overall win streak to a remarkable 19 fights.Last time out, Usman (20-1) beat Colby Covington on points to retain the gold against the American for the second time. The “Nigerian Nightmare” has also recorded two successful defences against Jorge...
The MMA Hour with Luke Rockhold, MVP and Mike Perry, Rory MacDonald, Chris Wade and Brendan Loughnane, Tom Aspinall, and Aaron Jeffery
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: A new fighter gets immortalized on The MMA Hour wall. 1:05 p.m. PFL featherweights...
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 1: Luke Rockhold is there to support 'Chito' Vera in San Diego
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
Caio Borralho Plans ‘Brazilian Party’ in Abu Dhabi with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
After victories in his first two promotional appearances, Caio Borralho will return to the Octagon against Makhmud Muradov. at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. So far, the Brazilian middleweight has made a habit of besting Eastern European opponents. “In my opening fight I gave Russian Gadhzi Omargadhziev...
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
UFC 278 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
One of the most dominant mixed martial arts (MMA) champions meets a long-overdue challenger in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when Kamaru Usman defends his Welterweight title against Leon Edwards in UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, also hosts the return of Luke Rockhold opposite Paulo Costa and a pivotal Bantamweight battle pitting the legendary Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili.
