Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
(AP) – A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Killed in the crash Saturday in the small community of Hanna City were 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. An initial […]
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Santa Fe
(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
Rio Grande Sun
Mayor Picks New Fire Chief in Process Change
A few months ago, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil touted his city manager selection process as a more transparent way of appointing public officials. In selecting a new fire chief, Vigil hastened the process, resulting in less input from the city council for the decision. Española City Council, on...
KRQE News 13
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
rrobserver.com
Native Cinema Showcase provides a forum for highlighting Indigenous filmmakers
Each year, a different theme emerges for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Cinema Showcase. After a few years of being virtual, the event is back in Santa Fe to run in conjunction with Santa Fe Indian Market. The festival begins on Thursday, Aug. 18,...
KOAT 7
Layers of safety measures to welcome students at Santa Fe Public Schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — As students and teachers in the Santa Fe Public School District get ready for the first day of class on Wednesday, safety is top of mind for many. The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions. "I am very nervous," Chris Lopez,...
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color
Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
advnture.com
Texan camper has lucky escape after waking with head in jaws of 300lb bear
Paul Georgoulis says the bear meant no harm, and probably thought his head was something interesting to investigate. A man from Texas was lucky to escape with his life after waking up to find his head in the jaws of a huge black bear. According to local news site Santa...
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
KOAT 7
2022 Zozobra National Anthem singer announced
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe decided on who will be singing the National Anthem for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The club decided on Christina Olivas, who was raised in Espanola and has been singing since a young age. At 12 years old, Olivas joined a worship group to use her musical talents with her worship of God.
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
