Las Vegas, NM

KRQE News 13

Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple

(AP) – A coroner Monday identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Killed in the crash Saturday in the small community of Hanna City were 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. An initial […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Santa Fe

(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Mayor Picks New Fire Chief in Process Change

A few months ago, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil touted his city manager selection process as a more transparent way of appointing public officials. In selecting a new fire chief, Vigil hastened the process, resulting in less input from the city council for the decision. Española City Council, on...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color

Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
advnture.com

Texan camper has lucky escape after waking with head in jaws of 300lb bear

Paul Georgoulis says the bear meant no harm, and probably thought his head was something interesting to investigate. A man from Texas was lucky to escape with his life after waking up to find his head in the jaws of a huge black bear. According to local news site Santa...
KRQE News 13

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

2022 Zozobra National Anthem singer announced

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe decided on who will be singing the National Anthem for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The club decided on Christina Olivas, who was raised in Espanola and has been singing since a young age. At 12 years old, Olivas joined a worship group to use her musical talents with her worship of God.
SANTA FE, NM

