Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded

If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
Yardbarker

Islanders to Announce Signing of Nazem Kadri This Week

According to hockey insider and long-time media hockey icon John Shannon, Nazem Kadri should be signing with the New York Islanders soon. Shannon is reporting that he’s hearing a deal is close and while he couldn’t confirm when it would be announced, it sounds like everyone is simply waiting for the other shoe to drop which is potentially the movement of some money off the Islanders’ roster. Something could be announced in the next few days.
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
markerzone.com

EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN

The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
