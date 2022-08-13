ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun

The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek

Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 guilty in deadly San Francisco 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center gang shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  Two members of San Francisco's notorious Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in the 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center shooting that left a man dead and several bystanders wounded.Federal prosecutors said 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats carried out the shooting for "maintaining and increasing their position in the Mac Block street gang."Both defendants now face a mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder charge.  Federal prosecutors said the gang operated in San Francisco's Western Addition and its members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.This trial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Oakland Man Faces Drug Charges

SAN FRANCISCO—A man from the Oakland area, who was arrested August 4, is facing up to 60 years in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District as announced by authorities on August 11. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer...
OAKLAND, CA

