Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
2 charged for alleged Rolex watch robbery attempt at Walnut Creek shopping plaza
The two suspects allegedly pistol whipped the victim several times when he refused to give up his watch, according to prosecutors.
50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
KTVU FOX 2
$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek
Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
KRON4
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen...
Livermore police arrest DUI driver with 3 pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM
(KRON) — Livermore police arrested a driver over the weekend who was in possession of three pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM, according to the Livermore Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a driver’s license. The driver, who was described as a 48-year-old from Oakland, is a convicted felon […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
Video: SF police shoot at suspect firing blanks on Shotwell
Surveillance and body-worn camera footage presented at a police town hall Monday afternoon showed four San Francisco police officers firing weapons at Jose Corvera, a suspected bicycle thief who appeared to be armed, during a recent standoff on Shotwell Street. Surveillance camera footage shows Corvera, 51, riding a rentable city...
2 guilty in deadly San Francisco 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center gang shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two members of San Francisco's notorious Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in the 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center shooting that left a man dead and several bystanders wounded.Federal prosecutors said 28-year-old Robert Manning and 26-year-old Jamare Coats carried out the shooting for "maintaining and increasing their position in the Mac Block street gang."Both defendants now face a mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder charge. Federal prosecutors said the gang operated in San Francisco's Western Addition and its members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.This trial...
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
crimevoice.com
CHP Arrests Drivers for Alleged DUI Crash and Speeding with Outstanding Warrants
SAN RAFAEL— A DUI hit-and-run suspect and a driver wanted for outstanding warrants were arrested in separate incidents by California Highway Patrol. Both suspects were booked at Marin County Jail. Rashad Jamalandre Scott Sohan, 22 of Oakland, was clocked speeding while driving north of the Golden Gate Bridge. With...
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
thesfnews.com
Oakland Man Faces Drug Charges
SAN FRANCISCO—A man from the Oakland area, who was arrested August 4, is facing up to 60 years in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District as announced by authorities on August 11. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer...
Five minors released to parents after vehicle pursuit with police
Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.
Comments / 1