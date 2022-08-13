ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?

Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
theScore

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon

Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
SB Nation

Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success

Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
