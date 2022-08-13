Read full article on original website
Thomas Tuchel suggests Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again
The Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, played down his confrontation with Antonio Conte, who said: ‘Next time, we don’t shake hands’
BBC
Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?
Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
ESPN
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told me I'd score 'crazy' winner - David Alaba
David Alaba said Carlo Ancelotti told him he'd score a free kick winner for Real Madrid, moments before stepping onto the pitch to dispatch the set piece that gave the LaLiga champions a 2-1 win at Almeria in their first game of the season. Madrid went behind to an early...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace
Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
theScore
Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon
Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
Schalke get knocked down, but get up again to show they are no joke | Andy Brassell
After several years of turmoil, Schalke look determined to preserve their Bundesliga status this season
Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has now reportedly had a major change of stance and is now happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold before the closure of the summer transfer window.
Chelsea close to winning race for young Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei
Chelsea are close to winning the race to sign Internazionale’s highly rated midfielder Cesare Casadei
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
BBC
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Substitute David Alaba scores with first touch to give champions comeback win
Real Madrid opened their La Liga title defence with a hard-fought victory as they came from a goal down to beat Almeria. Former Manchester United striker Largie Ramazani fired Almeria into a shock lead after just six minutes. Home goalkeeper Fernando Martinez made a series of saves to frustrate Real...
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success
Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
Pep Guardiola Confirms Trio Will Stay With First-Team
Pep Guardiola is giving youth a chance this season, and the Manchester City academy boys are set for a season in the first-team. Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis are all set for a season in the first-team
