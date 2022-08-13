ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit bill at Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday morning, Norfolk Police said they were called to a business for a counterfeit bill. According to officials, employees advised that a male attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer looked at the bill, which stated "PLAY MONEY" on various parts of it, it was easily recognizable that it was not real.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Counterfeit $100 sends Norfolk man to jail

Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after he tried to pass a counterfeit bill. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Employees informed officers that a man later identified as Taylor Nelson, 33 of Norfolk, attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-car accident in Norfolk leaves one car significantly damaged

NORFOLK, Neb.--A two-car accident occurred in Norfolk on Saturday. The call came in around 12:38 pm at 1301 1st Street. When on the scene, one car was significantly damaged compared with the other involved. Three people were seen sitting on the ground talking with first responders. There's no word yet...
kscj.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN DIXON COUNTY

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A CAR AND A SEMI NEAR NEWCASTLE, NEBRASKA MONDAY MORNING. THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF’ SAYS THE ACCIDENT CCURRED ON HIGHWAY 12, THREE MILES WEST OF NEWCASTLE AROUND 7:30 A.M. THAT’S WHERE A WESTBOUND HONDA CIVIC COLLIDED WITH AN...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Pilger woman hospitalized after one-vehicle crash

STANTON, Neb. -- An 18-year-old driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office responded to the crash at the Highway 32/15 junction around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Unger said the driver, a rural Pilger woman, was northbound...
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident

NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify man killed in crash

Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
SCRIBNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft

MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing investigation by NCN news partner WOWT.
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified

WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, two injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
kynt1450.com

Car Accident in South Yankton

The Yankton Fire Department, EMS, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident this afternoon by the South Yankton Shop E-Z convenience store and Riverside Auto Body. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels says that the driver of a Camaro broadsided a Ford Taurus....
YANKTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI

Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
News Channel Nebraska

Madison and LENRD enter funding agreement for Battle Creek study

MADISON, Neb. -- Madison County has entered into an agreement with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District to help fund the Battle Creek watershed. After discussing the possibility of a new study last week, the LENRD has entered into an agreement with Madison County to help fund the study if it is approved next week. The study would be conducted with FYRA, which aims to use a modeling system to simulate multiple flood control plans. By creating the model, LENRD officials said they hope to find the best possible solution to Battle Creek's floods.
MADISON COUNTY, NE

