Viegut Mortuary is the 100% locally owned funeral home in Loveland. It has the owner’s name on the business! They have served the Northern Colorado community since 2000 as compassionate partners in commemorating the life of your departed loved one. Their transparency allows you to make the best decisions—the costs of all services and products are even available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. You and your loved ones deserve Viegut Funeral Home, the first choice in Loveland. “We are honored to provide comfort through this difficult time.”

LOVELAND, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO