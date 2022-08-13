ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

10 places to go glamping in West Virginia

(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 14, 1894: Entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia “Bricktop” Smith was born at Alderson. She performed in Paris in the 1920s and opened her own club, called the Music Box, in 1926.
woay.com

Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
Daniel Boone
WBOY 12 News

Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
WOWK

West Virginia families finding back-to-school bargains

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — As students head back to school, parents have to factor in ways to get their children’s clothes for the school year ahead. The National Retail Federation says this year, back-to-school shoppers are using “savings-focused” shopping behaviors because of the current state of the economy.
WVNS

Drive High, Get a DUI

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for their annual campaign, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI! Starting August 17 2022, to September 5, 2022, law […]
wvexplorer.com

Head of Witcher Creek, West Virginia

A USGS map showing the head of Witcher Creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia, may include the site of the last resting place of a legendary "petrified witch." Source: U.S. Geologic Survey, 1907, Clendenin Quadrangle.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
News Break
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
