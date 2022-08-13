Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia
(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
woay.com
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 14, 1894: Entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia “Bricktop” Smith was born at Alderson. She performed in Paris in the 1920s and opened her own club, called the Music Box, in 1926.
woay.com
Water rescues conducted in West Virginia following flash flooding
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Officials report heavy rains have resulted in flash flooding across multiple West Virginia roadways leading to several water rescues. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in central and southeastern West Virginia areas. Additionally, the weather service reports up to 5 inches of rainfall in specific locations.
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
WVDOH Crews Working Through “Mud Soup” and Rockfalls to Repair Flood Damaged Roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTP–West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help flood damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall on August 15, 2022, declared a State of Emergency by Governor Jim Justice for Fayette and Kanawha Counties. “Our crews in...
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Putnam counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
wfxrtv.com
Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...
WOWK
West Virginia families finding back-to-school bargains
TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — As students head back to school, parents have to factor in ways to get their children’s clothes for the school year ahead. The National Retail Federation says this year, back-to-school shoppers are using “savings-focused” shopping behaviors because of the current state of the economy.
Drive High, Get a DUI
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for their annual campaign, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI! Starting August 17 2022, to September 5, 2022, law […]
wvexplorer.com
Head of Witcher Creek, West Virginia
A USGS map showing the head of Witcher Creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia, may include the site of the last resting place of a legendary "petrified witch." Source: U.S. Geologic Survey, 1907, Clendenin Quadrangle.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
WDTV
Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch bringing tour to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) – The worlds of rock and country will collide in November as Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert bring their tour to West Virginia. The two are joining forces for a Fall US arena tour. The tour will arrive at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention...
Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline
Sen. Joe Manchin wants the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed. These landowners are along the route. Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
