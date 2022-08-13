Read full article on original website
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’
Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?
First wave of ‘She-Hulk’ reactions praise a comedic breath of fresh air for the MCU
As tends to be the case with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this week’s debuting Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum, although not all of it has been of the wholly enthusiastic and unanimously positive variety. Some fans are...
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments
Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
Who are the Marvel equivalents of DC’s Endless?
Netflix’s The Sandman has proven to be another major fantasy hit for the streaming giant as audiences around the world are lapping up its expansive and engrossing mythology. And at the heart of The Sandman‘s mythos, as created by Neil Gaiman in his seminal DC/Vertigo comic book series, are the Endless.
Renowned She-Hulk expert shares their thoughts on the MCU series
There are many comic legends who’ve left their mark on She-Hulk over the years. Most prominent are her creators Stan Lee and John Buscema, though it was John Byrne who truly defined her personality and fourth-wall-breaking style in the groundbreaking ‘Sensational She-Hulk’. But for the modern era, we have to look to Dan Slott.
‘Jurassic World’ creatives continue to dance around ‘Fast & Furious’ crossover questions
Colin Trevorrow returned to the director’s chair to deliver the worst-reviewed installment in the six-film franchise with Jurassic World Dominion, but $975 million at the box office underlined that audiences are more than willing to head down to their local multiplex for some blockbuster dinosaur action. The third installment...
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
John Stamos explains why he was so eager to play Iron Man
John Stamos revealed that fatherly love informed his role of Iron Man in Spidey and His Amazing Friends. In an interview with Collider, the Full House alum stated that, since he viewed his own father (Bill Stamos) as his superhero, he used him as a model for the newest on-screen iteration of Tony Stark. However, that came after he tried to do an impression of the MCU’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., and the producers nixed it:
Neil deGrasse Tyson suggests Batman should make himself easier to reach
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shared an observation about the Bat-Signal, and he has a tip for Batman. The famed apparatus was created by the Gotham City Police Department, who fitted a searchlight with the iconic Batman logo which projects into the misty night sky to summon assistance from the superhero in times of crisis while preserving his anonymity.
Who died in the ‘Westworld’ season 4 finale – and who could reappear in season 5?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Westworld season 4, episode 8, “Que Será, Será.“. Westworld season four has come to an apocalyptic end and multiple characters have met their demise. It’s been over two years since season three of HBO’s sci-fi drama, and a lot has changed for hosts and humans alike. Season four takes place seven years after audiences last saw them, and then makes another jump 23 years into an even more dystopic future. One thing that has stayed consistent throughout is the show’s high body count.
Disney diehards question the need for yet another theme park adaptation
Now that a movie is in the works based on the Disney theme park attraction Big Thunder Mountain, some fans of the House Mouse are questioning whether we really need another adaptation of a ride. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was based on an attraction at a Disney park...
Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Here are the 39-year-old’s best film roles
American actress Mila Kunis turns 39 today, so there’s no better time to look back at her most memorable film roles. Although it won’t be included in this list, Kunis rose to prominence for voicing Meg Griffin in the popular animated sitcom Family Guy, replacing Lacey Chabert. However, she kick-started her career with a role as Jackie Burkhart on the Fox television series That ’70s Show, having landed the part at the age of 14. Before that, her first television role was on Days of Our Lives in 1994.
Director of cult classic ‘Man-Thing’ had to change everything after Ang Lee’s ‘Hulk’
One of the lesser known but respected properties of the pre-MCU era was a small film called Man-Thing. It’s a lesser-known Marvel property that Lionsgate owned, and in the early 2000s, director Brett Leonard was tasked with bringing it to life. However, Leonard shared that another big Marvel property’s lack of success affected his movie in a bad way.
A slick and polished political thriller breaches the Netflix Top 10 in 68 countries
Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift might be Netflix’s number one movie, which is no surprise when it’s a high concept action comedy featuring vampires that cost a reported $100 million and features plenty of famous faces, but subscribers haven’t exactly been sleeping on Spanish thriller Code Name: Emperor, either.
‘She-Hulk’ director reveals how to create a realistic giant green lawyer with superpowers
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unveiled its first trailer earlier this year, giving us our first look at Tatiana Maslany as the Hulkified Jennifer Walters. It’s safe to say Marvel Studios didn’t get the response it was hoping for, with the fully CGI She-Hulk widely criticized as being unrealistic and comparable to Shrek.
Fans wonder if DC’s most notorious movie actually should’ve got a sequel after all
DC fans are in a pretty maudlin mood right now, following the cancellation of Batgirl and the fate of many other upcoming movies feeling uncertain. Maybe that’s why they’re breaking the habit of a decade and are getting wistful for the sequel to the most notorious DC movie ever that we never got. Yes, folks are actually wishing that Green Lantern 2 became a thing.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director implores you not to watch the theatrical cut, $975 million later
Jurassic World Dominion wasn’t a good movie, per pretty much everyone, but at least its goofy dinosaur action was entertaining…kinda. We liked seeing the Jurassic Park trio of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm back together, the bonkers Maltese super-raptor motorcycle chase scene, and the extremely silly dino-on-dino showdown in the finale.
‘Stranger Things’ fan channels ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to question Vecna’s methods
A creative Stranger Things fan posted a hilarious meme that saw Doctor Strange journey through the multiverse and enter The Upside Down to chat with Vecna. Redditor Straight_Entrance_44 uploaded an image depicting an interdimensional exchange between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) lamenting the unfairness of the relative indifference to the disappearance of Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) with the fury of the Hawkins High School basketball team after he murdered Chrissy Cunningham (Grace van Dien).
