ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
civiccentertv.com

Protecting Michigan’s Local Lakes, Exploring Traverse City and More! |Full Megacast, August 16, 2022

On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan! Additionally, United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way’s Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger. Plus, Starfish Family Services Development Community Specialist, Rebecca Gillespie talks about the non-profit’s supports and resources for families in need of assistance with childcare, education necessities, behavioral health interventions and more!
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Tech Student Finds Cactus Species in the U.P.! | Megacast Interview, August 16, 2022

Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford talks about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/ Follow us ⬇ ⬇ •...
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Lakes Experts Discuss Protecting Local Waterways | Megacast Interview, August 15, 2022

Julia Kirkwood and Dr. Jo Latimore, Ph.D. from the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership talk about their advocacy and education initiatives, as well as grassroots ways that communities can prevent adverse outcome in their local waterways. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
themanchestermirror.com

Michigan fast-tracks teaching as second career, but questions about rigor

YPSILANTI – Smitha Ramani leaned over a folding table to whisper encouragement to a student about to give a presentation on her summer school invention: a device that smashes pretend guns and transforms them into pretend cotton candy. Ramani, a student teacher in the Michigan Alternative Route to Certification...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

United Way Official Reviews Childcare Resource Interventions | Megacast Interview, August 16, 2022

United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way’s Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Seniors#U S Economy#Hiv#Stds#Geriatric Social Worker#Llc#Oakland University
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

“Splash LIVE” Interview – Carol Hack

Splash regular Carol hack stops by t chat with Splash Host Ursula Krause about the upcoming Michigan Week events for the rest of the summer!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash:...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
annarborobserver.com

My Neighborhood: Haisley

When my then-girlfriend, now wife, moved back to Michigan from Chicago in 2012, she immediately set about looking for a house in Ann Arbor. My awesome bachelor apartment above the manager’s office at Sunnyside Park—which looked like a cabin Up North—wasn’t going to cut it. Our friend Theresa Taylor set us up with Realtor…
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

New data shows Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals

Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy