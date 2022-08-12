Read full article on original website
Protecting Michigan’s Local Lakes, Exploring Traverse City and More! |Full Megacast, August 16, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan! Additionally, United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way’s Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger. Plus, Starfish Family Services Development Community Specialist, Rebecca Gillespie talks about the non-profit’s supports and resources for families in need of assistance with childcare, education necessities, behavioral health interventions and more!
Michigan’s COVID cases rise again as daily average hits 11-week high
The upward trend of Michigan’s COVID-19 case count continued last week following a one-week dip in reported cases. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Department of Health and Human Services identified 23,165 new confirmed and probable cases, and 103 new deaths. The state reports new totals weekly, typically on Tuesday afternoons.
Michigan Tech Student Finds Cactus Species in the U.P.! | Megacast Interview, August 16, 2022
Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford talks about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan!
Michigan Lakes Experts Discuss Protecting Local Waterways | Megacast Interview, August 15, 2022
Julia Kirkwood and Dr. Jo Latimore, Ph.D. from the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership talk about their advocacy and education initiatives, as well as grassroots ways that communities can prevent adverse outcome in their local waterways.
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan fast-tracks teaching as second career, but questions about rigor
YPSILANTI – Smitha Ramani leaned over a folding table to whisper encouragement to a student about to give a presentation on her summer school invention: a device that smashes pretend guns and transforms them into pretend cotton candy. Ramani, a student teacher in the Michigan Alternative Route to Certification...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
United Way Official Reviews Childcare Resource Interventions | Megacast Interview, August 16, 2022
United Way for Southeastern Michigan's Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way's Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
abc12.com
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
“Splash LIVE” Interview – Carol Hack
Splash regular Carol hack stops by t chat with Splash Host Ursula Krause about the upcoming Michigan Week events for the rest of the summer!
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
annarborobserver.com
My Neighborhood: Haisley
When my then-girlfriend, now wife, moved back to Michigan from Chicago in 2012, she immediately set about looking for a house in Ann Arbor. My awesome bachelor apartment above the manager’s office at Sunnyside Park—which looked like a cabin Up North—wasn’t going to cut it. Our friend Theresa Taylor set us up with Realtor…
michiganradio.org
New data shows Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals
Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Money Minute: How Michigan’s ABLE Account works for people with disabilities
Back in 2014, the federal government realized that for people with disabilities, life is very expensive. In order to help people with disabilities, the government established ABLE Accounts. Here’s how they work. Learn more in the video report above.
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
abc12.com
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
deadlinedetroit.com
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
