On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan! Additionally, United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way’s Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger. Plus, Starfish Family Services Development Community Specialist, Rebecca Gillespie talks about the non-profit’s supports and resources for families in need of assistance with childcare, education necessities, behavioral health interventions and more!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO