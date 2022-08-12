Read full article on original website
Related
civiccentertv.com
United Way Official Reviews Childcare Resource Interventions | Megacast Interview, August 16, 2022
United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way’s Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Lakes Experts Discuss Protecting Local Waterways | Megacast Interview, August 15, 2022
Julia Kirkwood and Dr. Jo Latimore, Ph.D. from the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership talk about their advocacy and education initiatives, as well as grassroots ways that communities can prevent adverse outcome in their local waterways. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...
civiccentertv.com
Protecting Michigan’s Local Lakes, Exploring Traverse City and More! |Full Megacast, August 16, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan! Additionally, United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Jeffrey Miles joins the show to talk about the United Way’s Connect4Care Kids program, helping families acquire resources for childcare for kids 5 years of age and younger. Plus, Starfish Family Services Development Community Specialist, Rebecca Gillespie talks about the non-profit’s supports and resources for families in need of assistance with childcare, education necessities, behavioral health interventions and more!
civiccentertv.com
“Splash LIVE” Interview – Carol Hack
Splash regular Carol hack stops by t chat with Splash Host Ursula Krause about the upcoming Michigan Week events for the rest of the summer!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Tech Student Finds Cactus Species in the U.P.! | Megacast Interview, August 16, 2022
Michigan Tech doctoral student, Ryen Rutherford talks about his recent uncovering of cacti in the upper peninsula of Michigan!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/ Follow us ⬇ ⬇ •...
Comments / 0