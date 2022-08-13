ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown resident receives doctoral degree

Moorestown resident Dr. Kara Elizabeth Taylor has received a Doctor of Psychology degree in clinical psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). “I could not have done it without my parents and my husband … It would be near impossible,” she said. Taylor earned a bachelor’s...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
somerspoint.com

Atlantic County Seeks to Honor Outstanding Residents with Disabilities

Atlantic County is seeking nominations of outstanding residents with disabilities who have attained significant personal achievement and have made a difference in the lives of others. Eligible nominees will be honored at a reception in October during Disabilities Awareness Month and presented with the Donald J. Sykes Award named in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Travia new pastor at Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Hammonton recently gained a new pastor in Tiffany Travia, who is a native to the town. The Gazette had the opportunity to speak with Travia about her new position, and her feelings about the location. Travia couldn’t be more excited to share and pray with the town’s community, in the same place where she grew up as a child.
HAMMONTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galloway, NJ
Education
City
Galloway, NJ
Stockton, NJ
Education
City
Stockton, NJ
NJ.com

Disabled people want to work, and Murphy signed a law to help them. Why are state officials holding it up?

Working from home in Robbinsville as a roadside assistance manager for a transportation company gave Stephen Gruzlovic some financial independence — until he was forced to quit five years ago. The 33-year-old college graduate couldn’t live without the Medicaid benefits that pay for the home health aide who helps him out of bed every day and into his wheelchair. The rules said he earned too much to keep his benefits.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
downbeach.com

AC Electric to begin installing 565,000 smart meters in September

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric is starting the installation of new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers beginning in September and continuing through 2024. These upgrades are a key element of Atlantic City Electric’s Smart Energy Network, the company’s efforts to create smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure while providing new tools for an enhanced customer experience.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Kesselman
fox29.com

'Our city is at a crossroads': Allan Domb announces resignation from Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA - Council-Member-At-Large Allan Domb announced Monday that he is resigning from the Philadelphia City Council. "As I announce my resignation from the Philadelphia City Council today, I am immensely grateful to Philadelphians for putting their trust in me to lead, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past nearly seven years," Domb said in his announcement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Middle Township to Form Rio Grande Community Parntership

Middle Township is expected to create the Rio Grande Community Partnership during its meeting Monday. The Partnership will address various challenges in Rio Grande which is the business district and includes social services agencies. Committeeman Jim Norris says the Partnership will address growing issues in the community. The post Middle...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023

OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Princeton Review#College#Msche#Enrollment Management
macaronikid.com

Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator

Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
lasvegasadvisor.com

Tidal Wave in Atlantic City; FanDuel hits paydirt

Is Ocean Casino Resort‘s new leadership sweating comps? Our East Coast correspondent tried to score two for a Boz Scaggs concert, couldn’t, but paid anyway. What did he see? “The concert was far from being sold out. Do you think they could have given away ‘comp’ tickets for at least some of those empty seats?” Even so, the casino floor “was still very crowded” at 11 p.m. He did spot a construction flaw in the ultra-popular casino: “The other photo is in the self-park garage. I’m not an engineer, but isn’t the concrete supposed to meet the metal? The light you see is from the garage level below.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments

An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
BELLMAWR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
New Jersey 101.5

Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
STOCKTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy