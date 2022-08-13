Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportstexarkana.com
Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks volleyball results vs. 5A Longview
Lost 14-25 Top Server – Abigail Boehmke 7. The junior varsity team also lost the following: 23-25 23-25 The ninth-grade Lady Hawks won the following: 25-22* 20-25* 25-20* “We have to have a faster start in every game,” coach Amy Collvins said. “When you give up 8 points to start each set you are facing a hill. We were able to come back in some of the sets and I’m proud of their fight.”
foxsportstexarkana.com
Hawks varsity tennis tops 5A Hallsville 21-9
The official varsity lineup score was 13-6 and including the extra matches played the overall score was 21-9. “The tennis hawks really pulled through in doubles today winning a bunch of crucial matches that really carried the momentum into the singles,” coach Erik Pickett said. The varsity Hawks will...
KTRE
Red Zone Top 10 Countdown: #9. Daingerfield
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for another season. The list is a way to see who is hot and performing as “can’t miss” in the region. All classifications are mixed into one list. Starting August 14, we will be counted down the list with the No.1 team revealed on August 23.
Jordan World Circus Bringing Circus Superstars to East Texas
This is the ULTIMATE in family fun and entertainment as The Jordan World Circus is bringing their sensational circus superstars to East Texas!. Friday, September 2nd in Longview, TX at the Longview Rodeo Arena with shows at 4:30pm and 7:00 pm. Saturday, September 3rd in Tyler, TX at the Oil...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming to Kilgore, Texas
Get Ready East Texas! The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Lonestar Raceway in Kilgore, Texas!. There will be two nights of high flyin' freestyle motorcross and some of the biggest and baddest Monster Trucks you've ever seen!. Tickets are on sale now, click here to purchase tickets. You...
cbs19.tv
City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings
One of those buildings being considered is the Tysen building. The City calling it a safety concern.
myfoxzone.com
Officials searching for East Texas teen missing since Aug. 10
LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.
Local high school students share their thoughts on first day of class
TEXAS, USA — A melodious beat rang through the air early Monday morning as students at Tyler Legacy High School walked into a new school year's rhythm. The school's drumline and cheerleading squad were posted outside greeting students bright and early at the main entrance. Geoffrey Sherman, Tyler Legacy's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
Amazing Staycation on the Lake With This Tool, Texas Rental
Life is expensive right now, whether it’s gas or groceries or anything unexpected popping up there is always a new expense. Which is causing families to rethink their traditional vacation plans, going to Disney is just way too expensive. But we all know that the state of Texas is huge and there is a lot to see and do, so if you’re thinking of a staycation you have lots of options. As I was looking at rentals not far from us in East Texas I found this amazing home rental in Tool, Texas and it has everything you could ever need.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Puffin and Snowbear from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, we have a "TWO-FUR!" Meet Puffin and Snowbear — from the SPCA of East Texas. Puffin and Snowbear are 9-week-old shepherd-mix siblings whose mom came to the SPCA of East Texas from an extreme overcrowding situation. There were complications with the mother after birth, so these babies were bottle fed until they were old enough for kibble. These pups have thrived in their foster home, and are ready to find their forever families!
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
KLTV
88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
‘They’re outside with big guns’: Neighbors had arguments leading up to Longview shooting that killed teen, police says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A deadly Longview shooting that claimed the life of a teenager was the result of several arguments between neighbors, according to a Longview Police Department affidavit. Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 8 at the Preserve Apartments, where Rahsaan Jefferson was killed. He was an incoming Longview High School freshman. […]
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
Missing East Texas teen found, safely returned to Smith County
UPDATE – Madison Adams was found in Kaufman County and safely returned to Smith County by CPS, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing […]
inforney.com
Key information for Tyler ISD parents as school returns
Tyler ISD schools head back to campuses today for the 2022-23 school year. Below is some helpful information from the district that can be helpful to parents. Tyler ISD uses Ride 360, an app that allows a streamlined flow of communication for you when your child rides the bus. The app uses GPS data and contains your child's bus route information as they travel throughout the district.
inforney.com
2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned
For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
Comments / 0