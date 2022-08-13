Read full article on original website
Lima News
Van Wert looks to build on success
VAN WERT – It’s all about building a culture. And that’s what Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker has been doing the past 10 years at the helm. However, Recker’s early years as the Van Wert head coach were challenging, to say the least. The Cougars went 1-9 in both 2012 and 2013. In 2016, Van Wert was winless (0-10).
Lima News
Wapakoneta ready for repeat of WBL title
WAPAKONETA – After four games last season, Wapakoneta opened with a 2-2 mark but the Redskins rallied to reel off six straight wins to capture a share of the Western Buckeye League title and a slot in the playoffs. The Redskins might face a similar situation this year when...
Lima, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lima. The Van Wert football team will have a game with Bath High School on August 16, 2022, 14:00:00. The Elida football team will have a game with Shawnee High School - Lima on August 16, 2022, 14:00:00.
Lima News
Spencerville looking for balance
SPENCERVILLE – Spencerville will have several voids to fill this season due to the graduation of last year’s seniors. However, longtime Spencerville head football coach Chris Sommers feels confident that his younger players will step up to the challenge this fall. In all, the Bearcats return 10 letterwinners...
Lima News
Expectations remain high at Waynesfield-Goshen
WAYNESFIELD – When Shane Wireman took over for Waynesfield-Goshen seven years ago, the Tigers were struggling to compete and had endured a 24-game losing streak. That is no longer the case. Over that span, the Tigers have developed into a winning program that has set a new level of expectations and that is winning.
hometownstations.com
Shawnee students eager to begin new school year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe summer break is coming to a close as students prepare for the return to the classroom. Shawnee High School students were spotted walking the halls as they came to pick up their Chromebooks and workbooks, along with taking their school pictures. Students can pick up their materials throughout the week between 8 and 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The return day for students is coming up on August 25th. We spoke with students who are eager to begin a new year, and finally without the weight of COVID restrictions.
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Double D Dairy Bar
Next up on Paulding County Business Weekly we will learn about Double D Dairy Bar. We will introduce Owner Vicki Mewhorter and Manager Tami AuFrance and get an inside look at their ice cream and sandwich service business and understand the history of the store and how this ownership developed. We will hear about the historical significance of the new sign and learn about this great Paulding County business and how it has become an economic importer right in Melrose, Ohio! Check the show out on My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or on the My102.7FM or PCED websites and Spotify anytime.
Lima News
‘Rhodes in Motion’
LIMA — Rhodes State College unveiled its new mobile lab Tuesday, taking cutting-edge and industry-leading technology on the road and improving access to educational opportunities in rural and underserved communities. The new “Rhodes in Motion” lab is a 39-foot long converted motor coach packed with the “highest state of...
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
