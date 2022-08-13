ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)

On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Heavy delays expected on Stony Hill Rd, Main St in Wilbraham Wednesday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are asking drivers to avoid two busy roads Wednesday due to paving and milling projects. Milling will begin Wednesday on Main Street between Brookmont Drive and Wright Place. Paving is also expected to be done on Stony Hill Road in the area of Glenn Drive. Drivers should expect delays between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton

Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
iheart.com

Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict

Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
DALTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
CHICOPEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: Intersection of what is now Route 183

The vintage photograph shown above features an unidentified driver pondering his options. It was taken in the late 1920s at the intersection of what is now Route 183, Park Street heading toward Housatonic, and Old Stockbridge Road near the sports field at Hillcrest Education Center—Brookside School in Great Barrington.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

