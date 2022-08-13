Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 10 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 10, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Tuesday morning's workout featured our usual...
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'
West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Tennessee gaining steam on the recruiting trail
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses recent moves by Tennessee allowing them to gain steam on the recruiting trail.
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
Morning Mash: Where will Nebraska turn when it needs a play?
One of the things I’m most intrigued by with the 2022 new look Nebraska Cornhuskers is who emerges as the go-to guy in tough situations. For the last four seasons Scott Frost’s ultimate crutch was relying on Adrian Martinez to fix things or to make plays when the team’s back was against the wall. Time after time in critical situations the Huskers would be looking for Martinez to keep the ball and make a play. Goal line. Third and fourth down. While trailing. Frost hammered the hell out of “Adrian keeps it” for four seasons.
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
Taurean Carter remains key leader for Razorbacks while injured
The Arkansas defensive line absorbed a tough blow when redshirt junior Taurean Carter went down with a knee injury during the Spring Showcase in April. While Carter is unable to participate on the field in fall camp, he remains an important cog in the Razorback D-line room as a vocal leader.
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
