Football

247Sports

BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana

Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 10 on Howard Jones Field

In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 10, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Tuesday morning's workout featured our usual...
247Sports

Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
247Sports

Morning Mash: Where will Nebraska turn when it needs a play?

One of the things I’m most intrigued by with the 2022 new look Nebraska Cornhuskers is who emerges as the go-to guy in tough situations. For the last four seasons Scott Frost’s ultimate crutch was relying on Adrian Martinez to fix things or to make plays when the team’s back was against the wall. Time after time in critical situations the Huskers would be looking for Martinez to keep the ball and make a play. Goal line. Third and fourth down. While trailing. Frost hammered the hell out of “Adrian keeps it” for four seasons.
247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
