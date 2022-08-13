Read full article on original website
Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today. A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
GET OUT OF JAIL CARD
Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
Critically missing person in Mobile: Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the MPD. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, was reported missing by her family from Moundville, Ala. on Aug. 14. A day later, Aug. 15, officers found Holmes’ […]
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
300 families receive termination letters from Mobile Housing Authority
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority announced in a release Monday, Aug. 13 that over 300 families received a Housing Choice Voucher termination notice. According to officials, the MHA attempted to contact the families for several months in order to notify them that their annual certification needed to be renewed. Residents were given […]
Canfor Southern Pines plans new $210 million sawmill near Mobile
Canfor Southern Pines is building a new $210 million sawmill complex in the Axis community near Mobile. The project will replace the company’s existing Mobile operations and allow the company to retain about 130 jobs. The new sawmill should be ready by the third quarter of 2024. Tony Sheffield,...
U.S. Marshals sweep Mobile for fugitives
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals are partnering with local law enforcement to track down nine fugitives still on the run. Every Monday over the past few months, WKRG News 5 has brought you a new Fugitive of the Week that U.S. Marshals are looking for. Many of the past fugitives featured were caught because […]
Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing teen, baby
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing teen and baby, who were last seen Thursday, Aug. 11. Breanna White, 16, and Zachariah White, one. The pair were last seen near the 700 block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the […]
1 arrested following SWAT/barricade scene: Mobile Police, U.S. Marshals
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday morning and confirmed a “swat/barricade” scene. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Starlit Avenue and Woodmere Tuesday, Aug. 16 before 9 a.m.. “The U.S. Marshals were executing a search warrant on a subject. The subject is […]
Baldwin Co. food pantry seeing largest need since Great Recession
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re known for helping families across Baldwin County and now their services are needed more than ever. “Families are struggling with the most basic things. Groceries, gasoline, putting shoes on their kids to go to school,” said Prodisee Pantry’s executive director, Deann Servos. The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is […]
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Man killed at Pecan Street: Mobile Police investigate
(UPDATE 4:27 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that the man was pronounced dead. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot at Pecan Street Monday afternoon. Police were called to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan Street for one person shot. When […]
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
