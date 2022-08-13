Read full article on original website
Sioux City Railroad Museum announces temporary closure
The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced a temporary closure.
kscj.com
SGT. FLOYD ENCAMPMENT SET FOR THIS WEEKEND ON RIVERFRONT
THIS WEEKEND, SIOUX CITY’S RIVERRONT NEAR THE RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD WILL BE TRANSFORMED INTO AN 1804 LIVING-HISTORY CAMP OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION. THE ANNUAL SERGEANT FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE FOR OVER 30 YEARS. DENNY LEONARD IS ONE OF THE RE-ENACTORS...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
kscj.com
SUMMER TUBING EXTENDED AT CONE PARK
WHILE SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC POOL SEASON HAS COME TO AN END WITH KIDS HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL, CONE PARK’S SUMMER TUBING WILL CONTINUE ON WEEKENDS. THE TUBING SEASON HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE FALL, ENDING OCTOBER 9 FOR THE CONE-ACOPIA FALL FEST. THERE’S A FRIDAY SESSION FROM 6:00...
New fiber optic internet service coming to Sioux City
New jobs and new choices for internet service will soon become available in Sioux City as Metronet begins construction.
Port Neal Road at I-29 temporarily closing for project
The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced a bridge deck overlay project that will close two-way traffic.
kscj.com
PROPOSAL MADE TO INCREASE SIOUX CITY PARKING RATES
A FIRST LOOK AT A PROPOSAL TO RAISE PARKING RATES IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY DREW SOME PUSHBACK AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY EXPLAINED THE PROPOSED INCREASES AT PARKING RAMPS AND METERS:. PARKING1 OC………8 TO 10 DOLLARS. :21. CARNEY SAYS THE HOURLY...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
siouxcountyradio.com
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
Sioux City Journal
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
