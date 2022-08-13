ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

SGT. FLOYD ENCAMPMENT SET FOR THIS WEEKEND ON RIVERFRONT

THIS WEEKEND, SIOUX CITY’S RIVERRONT NEAR THE RIVERBOAT WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD WILL BE TRANSFORMED INTO AN 1804 LIVING-HISTORY CAMP OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION. THE ANNUAL SERGEANT FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE FOR OVER 30 YEARS. DENNY LEONARD IS ONE OF THE RE-ENACTORS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days

There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
YANKTON, SD
kscj.com

SUMMER TUBING EXTENDED AT CONE PARK

WHILE SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC POOL SEASON HAS COME TO AN END WITH KIDS HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL, CONE PARK’S SUMMER TUBING WILL CONTINUE ON WEEKENDS. THE TUBING SEASON HAS BEEN EXTENDED INTO THE FALL, ENDING OCTOBER 9 FOR THE CONE-ACOPIA FALL FEST. THERE’S A FRIDAY SESSION FROM 6:00...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

PROPOSAL MADE TO INCREASE SIOUX CITY PARKING RATES

A FIRST LOOK AT A PROPOSAL TO RAISE PARKING RATES IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY DREW SOME PUSHBACK AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY EXPLAINED THE PROPOSED INCREASES AT PARKING RAMPS AND METERS:. PARKING1 OC………8 TO 10 DOLLARS. :21. CARNEY SAYS THE HOURLY...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
LE MARS, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident

A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident

NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident with a semi truck left one person dead in northeast Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. on Monday about three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 32 near mile marker 220.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges

To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee

PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE

