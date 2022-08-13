Read full article on original website
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Liz Cheney aims to be a leader for anti-Trump Republicans after primary loss – live
Republican voters rejected Cheney’s bid to continue serving as their congresswoman but she said she is considering a run for presidency in 2024
