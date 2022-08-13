ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy