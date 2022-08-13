Read full article on original website
vermilionathletics.org
Vermilion Tennis: Maddie Collins and McKenna Hunnell finish top 4 out of 24 teams
The doubles team of Maddie Collins and McKenna Hunnell finished fourth out of 24 teams at the Lakewood Doubles Invitational. The senior duo went 4-2 at the two day tournament beating Parma, Lakewood, E.C. and North Olmsted. Their strong showing propelled Vermilion to a third place team finish overall. Great job Lady Sailors!
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Tennis Begins 2022 Campaign With 5-0 Win Over North Ridgeville
*Reposting so that it falls into the Girls Tennis Feed*. The ladies of Steele have been chomping at the bit to begin their 2022 season. They made that clear with a decisive victory over North Ridgeville 5-0, winning all matches in straight sets. Here are the line scores:. First Singles.
amherststeelecomets.com
Girls Varsity Tennis beats Berea-Midpark 4 – 1
The good vibes in the SWC continue for the Lady Comets as they go 3 for 3 against their conference opponents so far this year. This time it was Berea-Midpark who fell to the might of Steele. The Varsity squad traveled to Berea-Midpark while JV hosted their first full roster match of the year. Here are the full results:
Preseason Top 25: See how the area’s best high school football teams rank in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County
CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
Fire destroys Smuggler’s Cove apartment, 6-bay garage in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a fire in an attached garage at the Smuggler’s Cove apartments Saturday (Aug. 13). A six-bay garage, including at least three vehicles and a motorcycle, were a total loss. Three other cars were damaged from heat exposure. Of...
Xzavion Curry, another rookie, is headed to Cleveland: Guardians takeaways
TORONTO -- Another rookie is headed for Cleveland to make his big league debut. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is being promoted from Class AAA Columbus to start against Detroit in the second game of Monday’s traditional doubleheader at Progressive Field. He will face right-hander Bryan Garcia. Cleveland drafted Curry in...
Bay Middle School principal takes over as district human resources director
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- After more than 11 years as assistant principal at Bay High School and three years as principal of Bay Middle School, Aaron Eredetario has been tapped to become the Bay Village City School District’s new director of human resources and operations. Ereditario holds an MBA...
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
Vegetable-oil powder accidentally released into river in Lake County
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A reportedly non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released Saturday into the Grand River, but officials say Sunday there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects on fish and wildlife. A white substance was spotted on the river at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according...
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
Spacecraft components to travel Erie Co. roadways
The Erie County Sheriff's Department is warning motorists that oversized loads carrying Blue Origin spacecraft components will cause temporary road closures over the next couple of days.
Lakewood closes Clifton Boulevard-Ethel Avenue intersection for extensive sewer repairs
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After discovering a large depression in the pavement where the north end of Ethel Avenue meets Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood has closed the intersection. The unexpected construction project is expected to be completed in four to six weeks. “The subsequent investigation identified severe issues with the existing sewer...
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Erie, Lorain counties
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Erie and Lorain counties.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
